Haley Baylee Pleads With Judge to Dismiss Ex Matt Kalil’s Lawsuit Over Comments About His Genitalia

Haley Baylee is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, over remarks she made about his genitalia. In court documents, Baylee, 33, requested that the judge dismiss Kalil's claims of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment.

The Star Begs the Judge to Drop Lawsuit

Source: mega Haley Baylee filed court papers asking a judge to dismiss her ex-husband Matt Kalil’s lawsuit over comments she made during a livestream.

The filing argues that her comments were part of a truthful, autobiographical account of sexual trauma that contributed to the end of their high-profile marriage. "Plaintiff's complaint seeks to hold a woman in the public eye civilly liable for providing a truthful, autobiographical account of sexual trauma she suffered and described as having led to the end of a highly publicized celebrity marriage with an NFL football star," the court papers obtained by a news outlet read.

Recent Filling

Source: mega The influencer spoke publicly about her former marriage to the retired NFL player in a viral interview in November 2025.

Baylee explained that during a November 2025 livestream interview with content creator Marlon Garcia, she spoke "extensively and candidly" about her marriage to Kalil. She described the relationship as a "loving union that was ultimately hindered by an unfortunate physical incompatibility," and noted that she repeatedly "praised his character and the quality of their marriage." "She unequivocally described the Plaintiff as 'the greatest guy in the world,'" the court papers stated. The influencer added that they divorced due to a "specific anatomical incompatibility that rendered a normal sexual relationship impossible," despite years of "desperate" attempts to save their marriage. Baylee argued that Kalil's lawsuit "ignores the dominant theme of the speech and instead attempts to isolate the narrow subset of statements concerning the size of Plaintiff's genitalia, asserting that those remarks were offensive and treating them as though they constituted the entirety of what was communicated."

First Amendment Right

Source: mega Matt Kalil sued the star, alleging her remarks caused unwanted attention and distress for him and his family.

Her filing also emphasized that her comments are of public concern. "The choice to speak through a modern public square reflects an intent to reach a broad public audience, a consideration that weighs in favor of a public concern finding," she wrote. Baylee cited legal precedent, stating that the romantic relationships of celebrities and their partners "fall within the scope of matters of public concern, rather than purely private affairs." She added that a "later withdrawal from public life," referring to Kalil's claim to be a private figure, "does not retroactively transform such events into private facts." Baylee concluded that the First Amendment "protects truthful autobiographical speech, speech describing sexual trauma, and speech about the relationships of public figures," and requested that the judge grant her motion to dismiss. A ruling on Baylee's request has not yet been made.

The Lawsuit

Source: mega The internet personality argued her statements were truthful, autobiographical and protected under the First Amendment.