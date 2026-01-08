Haley Baylee Says She's 'Heartbroken' After Matt Kalil Sues Her Over NSFW Marriage Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee spoke out after her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, filed a lawsuit against her, alleging that comments she made about their marriage during a Twitch livestream were “invasive” and harmed his privacy. The lawsuit, filed on January 6 and obtained by People, centers on a November livestream in which Baylee, 33, appeared alongside popular streamer Marlon Garcia.

During the stream, she candidly discussed her nearly seven-year marriage to the former Minnesota Vikings star, 36, including personal details about their s-- life. In one particularly controversial remark, Kalil suggested that the athlete's genitalia size played a significant role in the couple’s divorce — a statement that the lawsuit claims has negatively impacted his public image and ability to remain private. In response, Baylee's legal counsel, Matthew Bialick, told the outlet the case is "legally unsupported" and said the team plans to "immediately move to dismiss it." "The claims seek to dramatically expand existing law and establish damaging new precedent by imposing liability on a woman for merely speaking openly and truthfully about a prior relationship," Bialick shared. "That raises serious First Amendment concerns, especially in a case involving two public figures," he continued.

The model herself shared with the outlet that she was "shocked and incredibly hurt" by the legal action. "The truth is in the original livestream — which is still live on Marlon’s YouTube account. I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation," she told People. "Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal," she went on.

In the lawsuit, Kalil alleged that Baylee, "implied that the size of Plaintiff's genitalia was a primary factor in the parties' divorce and claimed that s--ual intercourse with Plaintiff would leave her 'in tears.'" According to the legal filing, Kalil claims that the comments have led to "unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public." He also alleges that family members "have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements." The lawsuit specifically notes that Kalil's new wife, Keilani Asmus — whom he married in 2024 — has received messages that are "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time." Kalil further alleges that Baylee has financially benefited from the livestream, stating she has "received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage" as a result of the viral broadcast. The retired NFL player is seeking a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000 "on all causes asserted in the complaint."

