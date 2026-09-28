Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging at 60: 'You Become More of Yourself'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Halle Berry is embracing her latest chapter.
The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 60 in August, opened up about aging, confidence and learning to prioritize herself during Create & Cultivate's On Her Own Terms: Halle Berry on Menopause, Aging, & Women’s Health event in Los Angeles on September 20.
“I think as I’m aging, I’m learning that confidence just grows. It grows. You become more of yourself,” Berry told moderator Jaclyn Johnson.
For the Monster's Ball star, getting older has also meant worrying less about what other people think.
“And that’s why I say this time of life, whenever I’m talking to women, I tell them, this is going to be your best chapter,” Berry continued, calling it her “I have zero f---- to give” era.
Halle Says She's Always Been in Her 'Own Race'
Although Berry's confidence has continued to grow with age, the Catwoman actress admitted she's never been particularly interested in following the crowd.
“I think I’ve always had the ability to walk in my own shoes and walk my own path,” she explained. “I’ve never really been a follower. I’ve never tried to keep up with anybody. I’ve realized I’ve always been in my own race.”
Turning 60 has only made Berry more comfortable setting boundaries and saying no without feeling guilty.
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“I have no more guilt about it,” she said. “I do it at will, and I tell my family that all the time. ‘No, I’m not doing that. How about you do that for yourself?’”
The Hollywood icon believes setting those boundaries is ultimately another way of practicing self-love.
“You learn how to say no with no guilt,” Berry explained. “You can say no with love because you’re choosing to love yourself.”
Halle Is Embracing Aging
Berry has become increasingly outspoken about aging and menopause in recent years.
As OK! previously reported, Berry has made it her mission to prevent women from feeling “erased” as they get older.
“You get to this age where you feel like you’re being marginalized, devalued,” she previously explained. “But I have adamantly decided I am not going to allow myself to be erased.”
The actress has also spoken candidly about her own menopause journey, including the physical symptoms she experienced when she entered perimenopause at 54.
As OK! previously reported, Berry once revealed she initially struggled to understand the painful symptoms she was experiencing before learning more about perimenopause.