Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging at 60: 'You Become More of Yourself'

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Halle Berry is embracing her latest chapter. The Oscar-winning actress, who turned 60 in August, opened up about aging, confidence and learning to prioritize herself during Create & Cultivate's On Her Own Terms: Halle Berry on Menopause, Aging, & Women’s Health event in Los Angeles on September 20.

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Source: MEGA Halle Berry said she's getting more confident as she ages.

“I think as I’m aging, I’m learning that confidence just grows. It grows. You become more of yourself,” Berry told moderator Jaclyn Johnson. For the Monster's Ball star, getting older has also meant worrying less about what other people think. “And that’s why I say this time of life, whenever I’m talking to women, I tell them, this is going to be your best chapter,” Berry continued, calling it her “I have zero f---- to give” era.

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Halle Says She's Always Been in Her 'Own Race'

Source: @JACLYNRJOHNSON/INSTAGRAM Halle never been particularly interested in following the crowd.

Although Berry's confidence has continued to grow with age, the Catwoman actress admitted she's never been particularly interested in following the crowd. “I think I’ve always had the ability to walk in my own shoes and walk my own path,” she explained. “I’ve never really been a follower. I’ve never tried to keep up with anybody. I’ve realized I’ve always been in my own race.” Turning 60 has only made Berry more comfortable setting boundaries and saying no without feeling guilty.

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Source: @HALLEBERRY INSTAGRAM Halle Berry is all about 'choosing to love yourself.'

“I have no more guilt about it,” she said. “I do it at will, and I tell my family that all the time. ‘No, I’m not doing that. How about you do that for yourself?’” The Hollywood icon believes setting those boundaries is ultimately another way of practicing self-love. “You learn how to say no with no guilt,” Berry explained. “You can say no with love because you’re choosing to love yourself.”

Halle Is Embracing Aging

Source: @HALLEBERRY INSTAGRAM Halle is outspoken about aging and menopause.