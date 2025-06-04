Halle Berry and Van Hunt Shared the 'Good, Bad and Dirty' Before They Started Dating: 'We Were Completely Honest'

"Before we ever got together in any physical type of way, I fell in love just by talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty," Berry gushed. "We were completely honest because we were in COVID, and who cared? If I never see him face to face, he's going to know all this stuff, and who cares?"

Hunt admitted it was like a "battle royale" of who had the most secrets between them.

"We were trying to outdo each other with negative statements," he revealed. "You cheated on your last one, but did you do this?"

Host Jenna Bush Hager cracked up, noting how they "aired all the dirty laundry."