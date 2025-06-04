Halle Berry and Van Hunt Shared the 'Good, Bad and Dirty' Before They Started Dating: 'We Were Completely Honest'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt just sat down for their first interview as a couple.
The lovebirds revealed that their physical and emotional connection was instant during the Wednesday, June 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
"Before we ever got together in any physical type of way, I fell in love just by talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty," Berry gushed. "We were completely honest because we were in COVID, and who cared? If I never see him face to face, he's going to know all this stuff, and who cares?"
Hunt admitted it was like a "battle royale" of who had the most secrets between them.
"We were trying to outdo each other with negative statements," he revealed. "You cheated on your last one, but did you do this?"
Host Jenna Bush Hager cracked up, noting how they "aired all the dirty laundry."
How Did Halle Berry and Van Hunt Meet?
Berry and Hunt met during the pandemic through his brother, who worked for her menopause company, Respin. He set them up over text, even though the actress was skeptical.
"I said something like, 'Well, I don't like to be set up,' and he said, 'Well, how has that worked out for you?' And I said, 'Okay, touchée,'" she recalled.
The singer-songwriter admitted that his response was "just as negative," and he couldn't believe that such a star would express interest in him.
"Who asks you if you want to date Halle Berry? It's not a real question," he joked.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Catwoman alum spilled that she and her man have been dating for five years, and it's the longest relationship she has ever been in.
"When you find your person, you find your person, and I found my person, finally," she expressed.
Hunt supports his girlfriend in her career endeavors, including her work with Respin. Bush Hager teased that he has become the unofficial "man mascot for menopause."
"I'm actually really proud of her because we grew in this together," he said. "We learned about it together, and I think that gives you a special insight as her partner, understanding what she's going through, having kind of an empathetic relationship."
Halle Berry's S-- Life With Van Hunt
Berry praised Hunt for being the ultimate "supportive partner" and stressed the importance of staying "sexually healthy" in her relationship.
"Spinning is part of [our date night], especially now," she confessed.
"We do what we call 'downloading' with each other, which is talking at the end of the night with a little glass of wine and complaining about each other's kids," Hunt added.