Halle Berry Holds Up Lube as She Gets Intimate With Her Boyfriend in Sensual Video From Bed: Watch

The X-Men actress, 58, shared an intimate video with her boyfriend, Van Hunt , seemingly naked in bed on Mother's Day.

Halle Berry is getting freaky in the sheets, and she wants everyone to know about it.

"I wish you'd hurry up," he encouraged her.

"I told y'all how my Mother's Day started, and now, I'm not going to show you, I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is going to end. Ain't that right?" she said, flustered, while laughing alongside Hunt.

The movie star held up her Let's Spin Intimacy Gel while filming herself selfie-style from under the sheets with her man, 55.

She proceeded to hold up the lube from her menopause care brand, explaining how its new travel size is perfect to stash in her suitcase while they spend time in Cannes, France.

"We're about to give it a spin," Berry said excitedly, to which the singer replied, "You about to can with Van."

She concluded the video wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day and expressing how she hopes "all of you are out there spinning."

"I've never been so happy for Mother's Day to come to an end," Hunt added.

The Oscar winner captioned the Sunday, May 11, post, "Mother's Day isn't over just yet..." with a kiss emoji.