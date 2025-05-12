Halle Berry Holds Up Lube as She Gets Intimate With Her Boyfriend in Sensual Video From Bed: Watch
Halle Berry is getting freaky in the sheets, and she wants everyone to know about it.
The X-Men actress, 58, shared an intimate video with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, seemingly naked in bed on Mother's Day.
Halle Berry's Sultry Mother's Day Video
The movie star held up her Let's Spin Intimacy Gel while filming herself selfie-style from under the sheets with her man, 55.
"I told y'all how my Mother's Day started, and now, I'm not going to show you, I'm going to tell you how my Mother's Day is going to end. Ain't that right?" she said, flustered, while laughing alongside Hunt.
"I wish you'd hurry up," he encouraged her.
She proceeded to hold up the lube from her menopause care brand, explaining how its new travel size is perfect to stash in her suitcase while they spend time in Cannes, France.
"We're about to give it a spin," Berry said excitedly, to which the singer replied, "You about to can with Van."
She concluded the video wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day and expressing how she hopes "all of you are out there spinning."
"I've never been so happy for Mother's Day to come to an end," Hunt added.
The Oscar winner captioned the Sunday, May 11, post, "Mother's Day isn't over just yet..." with a kiss emoji.
Fans were baffled by the vulnerable social media share.
"What the Halle Berry," one person wrote, while another said, "We in grown folks business."
Rapper Busta Rhymes flooded the comments section with crown emojis for his friend.
Journalist Jemele Hill added, "I feel like I'm not grown enough to watch this but I love it."
Halle Berry Celebrates Mother's Day
Earlier in the day, Berry shared an Instagram Story of her afternoon celebration with Hunt, complete with a large bouquet of white flowers and two glasses of Miraval Rosé.
The actress also posted an ode to her two children, Nahla Ariela, 17, and Maceo-Robert, 11. She shares her oldest child with her ex Gabriel Aubry and her youngest with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the glorious moms around the world!" she captioned a photo of her laughing with her kids on the beach. "Today, I celebrate the beautiful chaos, the deep love, and the profound privilege of motherhood. These two mean everything to me."
She then published an Instagram Reel of her Mother's Day morning routine while she serves on the Cannes Film Festival Jury.
"I have to make sure I stay hydrated and keep my energy up...I'm going to show you a little cocktail I make," she explained. Berry held up some of her favorite a.m. items, including Cure electrolytes, Spoiled Child collagen and Pendulum Glucose Control.
"I start every day with my probiotics," she emphasized.