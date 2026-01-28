Halsey Shows Off Recent Injury After Revealing She's Been Undergoing Chemotherapy for Rare Disorder

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey shared a candid look at the physical toll her ongoing health battle has taken while touring overseas. The singer, 30, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, revealing a painful-looking injury after accidentally burning herself with boiling water from a vocal steamer.

'Falling Apart'

Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram Halsey shared a candid update after revealing she suffered a recent injury while undergoing chemotherapy for a rare disorder.

In the photo, Halsey lifted her gray T-shirt to show a large bandage wrapped around her torso, with medical tape across the side of her stomach. She also appeared to have an IV port attached beneath her shirt, along with a bandage wrapped around her hand and wrist. Despite the setback, the singer gave a thumbs-up to the camera, signaling she was pushing through. "Burned myself with the boiling water in my vocal steamer," Halsey wrote over the image, before jokingly adding, "FALLING APART! France: 2 – Ash: 0. U.K. NEXT!"

Health Journey

Source: mega The singer posted a mirror selfie showing bandages on her torso and arm as she continued treatment during her overseas tour.

Halsey previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022. "Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates," she shared on September 25, with medical tape on her collarbone and chest. "Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed." She went on about her recovery process in the comment section. "I also can't stand for like a week or more," she told a user who asked about how she copes. "You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I'm recovering so it doesn't seem like as long, but it's definitely a while."

'Rocky Start'

Source: mega Halsey appeared in good spirits despite visible injuries, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The "Colors" artist first opened up about her autoimmune disease in June 2024. "I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission." She added: "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to return to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out."

Back to Badlands Tour

Source: mega Halsey previously revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder and was undergoing chemotherapy.