OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
HEALTH

Halsey Shows Off Recent Injury After Revealing She's Been Undergoing Chemotherapy for Rare Disorder

split image of Halsey/ Halsey's torso
Source: mega; @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey revealed a painful new injury in a candid post as she continues chemotherapy.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Halsey shared a candid look at the physical toll her ongoing health battle has taken while touring overseas.

The singer, 30, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, revealing a painful-looking injury after accidentally burning herself with boiling water from a vocal steamer.

'Falling Apart'

Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey shared a candid update after revealing she suffered a recent injury while undergoing chemotherapy for a rare disorder.

In the photo, Halsey lifted her gray T-shirt to show a large bandage wrapped around her torso, with medical tape across the side of her stomach.

She also appeared to have an IV port attached beneath her shirt, along with a bandage wrapped around her hand and wrist.

Despite the setback, the singer gave a thumbs-up to the camera, signaling she was pushing through.

"Burned myself with the boiling water in my vocal steamer," Halsey wrote over the image, before jokingly adding, "FALLING APART! France: 2 – Ash: 0. U.K. NEXT!"

Health Journey

Source: mega
Source: mega

The singer posted a mirror selfie showing bandages on her torso and arm as she continued treatment during her overseas tour.

Halsey previously revealed she'd been diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022.

"Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates," she shared on September 25, with medical tape on her collarbone and chest. "Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed."

She went on about her recovery process in the comment section.

"I also can't stand for like a week or more," she told a user who asked about how she copes. "You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I'm recovering so it doesn't seem like as long, but it's definitely a while."

'Rocky Start'

Source: mega
Source: mega

Halsey appeared in good spirits despite visible injuries, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The "Colors" artist first opened up about her autoimmune disease in June 2024.

"I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission."

She added: "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to return to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out."

Back to Badlands Tour

Source: mega
Source: mega

Halsey previously revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Even as she navigates ongoing health challenges, the singer has stayed focused on her tour schedule.

The dates span from October 14, 2025, through February 19, 2026, beginning with a three-show stint in Los Angeles before moving on to Germany, France, and the U.K.

