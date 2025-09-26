Halsey Reveals She's Been Undergoing Chemotherapy for Rare Disorder Ahead of Tour

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey gave a candid health update ahead of her upcoming tour. The "Without Me" singer — who was diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022 — took to TikTok to reveal she recently underwent chemotherapy and described her extensive treatments.

"Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates," she told fans on Thursday, September 25, with medical tape on her collarbone and chest. "Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed." She further detailed the recovery process in the comments section. "I also can’t stand for like a week or more," she told a social media user who asked about how she copes. "You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while."

Halsey's Upcoming Back to Badlands Tour

Despite her medical woes, she has been busy preparing her upcoming tour, which takes place October 14, 2025, through February 19, 2026. The concert kicks off with three shows in Los Angeles, Calif., before traveling overseas to Germany, France and the United Kingdom. "We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it's going to be unbelievable," Halsey exclaimed. "So amazing. My birthday’s in a couple of days. I'm so busy I haven't even honestly thought about it at all." She added, "We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I'm so excited. I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very Badlands tour. I am playing the entire album, plus bunch of other extra fun ones."

Halsey's Scary Diagnosis

Halsey first opened up to fans about her autoimmune disease in June 2024. "I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission."

