Hannah Ann Sluss Says She's 'Enjoying' Life With 'Great' Newborn Son Lucas: 'It's Been Super Smooth'

Hannah Ann Sluss is in a state of bliss after welcoming son Lucas — whom she shares with her husband NFL player Jake Funk — on November 20. "We've had the best two weeks. It's been super smooth, thankfully, and he's been a really great baby so far. It's crazy how it seems like I've blinked, and he's already three weeks old! We're enjoying it. It's been fun seeing Jake step up as a dad, too. He's enjoying tummy time, which is great. He treats it like it's his workout," the reality starlet, 29, exclusively tells OK! while talking about commemorating her baby’s first Christmas, how Keepsake Ornaments help capture life’s milestones, and why Hallmark’s cards and gifts are her go-to for staying connected.

Source: Nicole Lebris The reality starlet welcomed son Lucas in November.

Funk has been doing all the "little exercises and stretches" with their little one, which has been "fun" for her to watch. "Within these two weeks, we've seen his progress and seen him get stronger," she adds. "The biggest surprise is how much they look like twins — or how I can carry this baby for nine months, and it looks nothing like me." Once Sluss went into labor, she was "relieved" he was earth side and healthy. "Leading up to it, I was definitely nervous. I would try to tell myself not to be. I was like, 'If I cry or say I am nervous, I am going to crack.' I didn't want to do that. Thankfully, I was able to really hold to that because he came out fast. I didn't want him to have any stress because I knew he would feel that inside. I really wanted my energy to be zen," she shares. "I was in the good care of my doctors and nurses, so I felt more at ease being there than leading up to the big day. I would feel kicks and be like, 'Is this normal?' Being in the hospital made me feel like, 'OK, I am in good hands,'" she continues.

Source: @hannahann/instagram The pair got married in 2024.

The Bachelor star has been enjoying seeing her husband step up into his new role. "I feel like we gradually have our favorite responsibilities. I like to burp Lucas and feed him, and then Jake likes to do the bottle cleaning, the laundry, tummy time. Figuring out what we both enjoy has made it easier, especially right now, it's such a slow period of time where we're both home for the holidays, and we're both giving 100 percent. It's been super smooth!" she notes.

Source: @hannahann/instagram The duo are staying local for Christmas.

Sluss is especially excited to be with her tot this holiday season, which is why Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments are her go-to present. "This was truly a dream partnership for me because I love decorating and hosting, and although Christmas looks a little different this year since we're in our newborn bubble, I still wanted to feel like I decorated the house and celebrated this holiday season with our son," she explains. "I feel like one of the things I've always done is decorate our tree. Growing up, we always had ornaments that told our family story, and so part of our tradition as a family is that we want our ornaments to either commemorate a milestone or a favorite family member. This past year, we had our son, and so we have the cutest ornaments decorated for him. We have one that says 'First Time Dad' with a coffee mug, which represents Jake being a dad for the first time, and then we also have little pictures of Lucas. It's going to be fun to be able to decorate year after year and relive those memories."

In terms of gifting, Sluss likes to keep things "simple" and "personal." "I love to bake, so I always think something homemade goes a long way. This year, I am not in the kitchen that much, so I am just going to write a simple and thoughtful card. We actually already sent them to our family members already! I added a note of appreciation, which goes so far," she says, adding they already did their family photos ahead of the season. "We knocked them out in 20-30 minutes, we fed him a bottle so he could be sleepy. Taking photos with a newborn is totally different!" she says. "I thought it would be this blissful experience! We were trying to knock them out, but I am happy we got them done. It's so easy to get distracted with gifts and decorating, but Hallmark is such an easy way to not only get gifts but gift wrapping paper, bags, bows, etc. It gives you a stress-free polished look for your Christmas tree and gift giving!"

Source: Nicole Lebris Hannah Ann Sluss said she's in her 'own bubble' with her husband and newborn.