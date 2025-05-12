'The Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Reveals Double Uterus Diagnosis Amid PCOS Battle: 'It Was a Shock'
Hannah Brown, the beloved alum from The Bachelorette, stunned fans after revealing that she had a rare condition: a double uterus.
During an emotional appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast on May 6, Brown revealed her double uterus diagnosis in the midst of discussing her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
"I still haven't quite gotten to this because I'm not at a place where I'm ready to have children and I didn't want to have another thing to add stress," she admitted. "But like, I have a double uterus and I had never been told that until this."
Brown further explained that she hadn't undergone any "exploratory surgery" yet to delve deeper into her diagnosis.
"There's some risk in whatever may be there when I'm ready to have children. It looks like they're attached in some way, it's just, like, almost split," she noted. "She's going to have to figure out, 'Is one bigger than the other? Can it, like, hold a baby? Which one is better?' It's a whole thing."
A double uterus, or uterus didelphys, is a rare condition some women are born with. The Mayo Clinic explains that during early development, the uterus starts as two small tubes that usually join to form one organ. But in some cases, the tubes don’t fully come together, resulting in two separate uteruses.
- Hailey Bieber Confirms She's Not Pregnant As Model Suffers From Ovarian Cyst 'The Size Of An Apple'
- Hannah Brown Details Childhood Cancer Battle, More Shocking Revelations From Her Memoir 'God Bless This Mess'
- Jenna Bush Hager Emotionally Reflects On 'Really Hard' Ectopic Pregnancy, Admits She 'Lost' Part Of Herself
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When it comes to symptoms, many women may not even be aware they have a double uterus. In fact, some can carry pregnancies to term successfully with no issues at all. Yet, those who have a double v------ along with their double uterus may be prompted to seek medical attention due to menstrual bleeding that "isn't stopped by a tampon."
During the podcast, Brown also recalled a critical conversation she had with a doctor a few years ago. She was advised that she didn't "need to take too extreme of precautions" if she planned to have kids "somewhat soon."
"I'm like, 'OK, I'm getting married this year. I will get right on that right after,'" she stated, referring to her engagement to Adam Woolard.
She added: "It can definitely complicate things because can the size of the uterus hold a baby? Is one better than the other? But there have been cases of people having double uteruses and having babies and being perfectly fine. But it was definitely a shock."
As for her ongoing struggles with PCOS, Brown warned that this condition could be the more significant factor when it comes to potential fertility issues.
"To have the knowledge of, like, 'Hey, this is something that you're going to want to take care of when you're ready for that time and to not be surprised by it,' was really helpful," she said, reflecting on the challenges she faced getting to this point. "And it took multiple doctors to even get to that."