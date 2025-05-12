'The Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Reveals Double Uterus Diagnosis Amid PCOS Battle: 'It Was a Shock'

Hannah Brown, the beloved alum from The Bachelorette, stunned fans after revealing that she had a rare condition: a double uterus.

During an emotional appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast on May 6, Brown revealed her double uterus diagnosis in the midst of discussing her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"I still haven't quite gotten to this because I'm not at a place where I'm ready to have children and I didn't want to have another thing to add stress," she admitted. "But like, I have a double uterus and I had never been told that until this."