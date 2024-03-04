Hannah Brown Reveals She and Fiancé Adam Woolard Are 'Diving Deeper Into Wedding Planning' This Year
Hannah Brown may be a busy bee — from promoting her brand-new fiction book coming out this spring, titled Mistakes We Never Made to exploring other ventures — but she's excited to figure out what her big day will look like.
"We'll start diving deeper into wedding planning this year. We have a wedding planner, but I was like, 'Hey, I just want to lock you in right now and get through these few months and then we'll reevaluate everything.' But that doesn't mean that Adam and I haven't been doing anything. We've been really preparing for a marriage because that's a big deal! For now, we're just focusing on each other and this big commitment we're planning to make," the TV personality, 29, who partnered with McAlister’s Deli in celebration of National Reading Month, exclusively tells OK! about her fiancé, Adam Woolard.
As of now, the pair, who got engaged in August 2023, are still thinking about where they want to tie the knot. "I'm from Alabama, and he's from Oklahoma," she notes. "I don't think we want to do it in our hometowns, so we need to figure out if we want to do a big party or have it be a little more intimate — or if we do a destination wedding. Adam is very sentimental and really wants all family members to be there, where I just want to focus on us. There's an in-between that we'll come to of making sure it's something our friends and family can be involved in, but we're working on that."
Still, the Bachelorette alum wants her "princess moment."
"I want to wear the beautiful dress and do the whole thing — that's important to me," she shares. "But I also want to make sure this day is about us because I tend to care about experiences for other people. So, I could see myself focusing too much on other people instead of our union together. We're still obviously in the starting stages of planning and trying to hone in on what we want."
Brown, who rose to fame after appearing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before becoming the Bachelorette in 2019, previously kissed some frogs on reality TV until she met Woolard in 2021 through a dating app.
The author admits this relationship is different than her prior ones. "I think his willingness to grow himself. I feel like a lot of times in our relationships, we meet somebody one way and then it can be hard to shift. He is willing to do his own work, and like I said, we're prepping for our marriage. We are doing the hard work," she says. "Falling in love and staying in love are two different things, and I feel like it does take work and consistency and really understanding what true love is — that's being able to have a firm foundation of communication and trust and security, but he also takes the work seriously."
"That also comes with maturity," she adds. "When you're so young, you don't always know what we're doing. But we've matured and both been in different relationships. We've learned a lot, and I think we're both in a growth mindset. I feel like if there's two people who have a growth mindset, you can create a secure relationship, and that's what I love about him the most."
Now that Brown has gotten her happy ending, she's able to take inspiration from her own life and pour it into her novels.
"The feelings and miscommunication and some of the character development of why a person is the way they are are based on my life and things I have gone through," she explains of Mistakes We Never Made. "There's definitely little Easter eggs I would say, but it was fun to be able to create something totally different as well."
- Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal 1 Hiccup Prior to Their 'Perfect' Paris Wedding
- JoJo Fletcher Admits She Feels A 'Deeper Connection' To Jordan Rodgers After Getting Married: 'We're Talking About Building A Family Together'
- Hannah Godwin Reveals Her Wedding to Dylan Barbour Will Be 'Unique and Different': 'I Don't Feel Too Stressed'
"It's been so fun to write. I've always loved reading and writing, and this is a dream come true for me," she adds. "I thought it was a far off dream, so to be able to write a book but then also be able to bring my fans into things they love, which is romance, and work that into my creative outlet has been great to combine those two things. Readers will really love this book because it's a lot of romance, but it's steamy, too."
Since the Dancing With the Stars alum is such a bookworm, it made sense for her to partner with McAlister’s Deli in celebration of National Reading Month. Guests can enjoy “Choose 2” combinations inspired by Brown’s favorite book genres – Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy and Romance. (The Book Club combinations are available for a limited time in March, however the individual menu items are always available at McAlister’s Deli.)
"Reading is super important to me and always has been. Even with my busy schedule, I always dive into a good book when I can. Sometimes, I am eating at the same time. I laugh and joke about that people don't want to share books with me because there's usually avocado smear on it! But I also really enjoy variety in my life, and so when it comes to the food I'm eating and books I'm reading, it depends on my mood, too. McAlister's Deli has so many different options," she shares. "It was cool to partner with McAlister's Deli for this month of March, which is National Reading Month, and to get to debut a 'Choose 2' limited edition options based on my favorite book genres. Hopefully I'm inspiring people to choose McAlister's Deli for their next book club!"
Brown's go-to is the Jalapeño Turkey Crunch, which is jalapeño chips, turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo and pepper jack on a jalapeño roll, in addition to The Adventure combination, which includes the Jalapeno Turkey Crunch Sandwich and Spud Max. "I love the crunch and bold flavors! I also love their famous Broccoli Cheddar Soup. I have a lot of favorites, but there's something for everyone!" she says.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
McAlister’s Rewards Members are invited to share their reading rituals and enter for the chance to win $500 to host their next Book Club event at McAlister's Deli. Customers can join here.