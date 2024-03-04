Hannah Brown Reveals She and Fiancé Adam Woolard Are 'Diving Deeper Into Wedding Planning' This Year

Hannah Brown may be a busy bee — from promoting her brand-new fiction book coming out this spring, titled Mistakes We Never Made to exploring other ventures — but she's excited to figure out what her big day will look like.

"We'll start diving deeper into wedding planning this year. We have a wedding planner, but I was like, 'Hey, I just want to lock you in right now and get through these few months and then we'll reevaluate everything.' But that doesn't mean that Adam and I haven't been doing anything. We've been really preparing for a marriage because that's a big deal! For now, we're just focusing on each other and this big commitment we're planning to make," the TV personality, 29, who partnered with McAlister’s Deli in celebration of National Reading Month, exclusively tells OK! about her fiancé, Adam Woolard.