Hannah Ferrier Reveals If She Would Return to 'Below Deck Mediterranean' After Making a Cameo: 'Yachting Has Changed'

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Hannah Ferrier revealed what it was like returning to Below Deck Mediterranean for the first time in six years during Season 11. "It was so much fun, but I must admit, I was with Anastasia [Surmava], who’s a really good friend of mine, and the next day after Aesha Scott’s bachelorette, we were lying on sun loungers at a beach club with a bottle of Whispering Angel. We’re like, 'This is the way to do it, actually.' Don’t go film for the whole season and run ragged. Can’t I just make a little cameo every year?" the reality star, 39, exclusively told OK! on September 14 at the Spill the Tea at Sea event with City Cruises NYC. "Yachting has changed. I was just in Mexico with some friends who I worked on yachts with 16 years ago, and there’s this new generation who have learned about yachting from the TV show. So I always say, back then we were all crazy ADHD, traumatized people running away from something. And now they’re like, 'Oh my God, I saw it on Below Deck. Now I want to do it.' So they’re just different beasts now," she added.

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Source: @HANNAHFERRIER234/INSTAGRAM The star made a cameo on 'Below Deck Mediterranean.'

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As to whether the blonde beauty, who left Below Deck Mediterranean during Season 5 in 2020 after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her, would return to the Bravo series again, she is open to the possibility.

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"Well, I always say, for me now it doesn’t really make sense, but you never know. It’s one of those things. I do have a Sydney mortgage, but I also don’t know what my body would do. Because when you’re used to working on yachts, you’re doing like 18 hours a day on your feet, sleeping in those tiny bunks, dealing with all those people. I kick my husband out of bed sometimes because I want the whole bed to myself, and that’s like a king. So I don’t know how I’d go. And also, but 25-year-olds now are really different to 25-year-olds 15 years ago," she pointed out.

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"And it’s so funny because of the way things ended, sometimes people are like, 'Oh, do you regret it?' And I’m like, 'No. How can I regret something that, firstly, opened all these doors for me and gave me so many opportunities?' But then it’s also really allowed me to be a mother when I’m home," she continues. "I don’t think I’d be a very good stay-at-home wife. I just don’t feel like that would be enough for me. But to be able to work and not have a boss, and be creative, but do things that I want to do, that’s such a rare opportunity to get in life. So to me, I’m very grateful that when I’m home, if I get a call from the school and she’s sick, we’re in our pajamas watching Disney movies in like nine minutes. And I don’t have to explain it to anyone or answer to anyone. So the opportunity to be very present with my daughter is probably the biggest thing that I took out of Below Deck, which sounds so weird now I’m saying it out loud."

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Source: @HANNAHFERRIER234/INSTAGRAM The reality star keeps in touch with some of her costars.

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Still, she keeps in touch with Scott and Surmava. "And then Julia [d'Albert], who was my second stew in Season 1. I just feel like we had a new crew every season, and I’ve got a big friend group in Sydney. So I’m not trying to get like eight new friends every year I film. If you have a really genuine connection, then yes, like I have with Anastasia and Aesha, but it’s hard as well. Everyone’s all over the world," she says.

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In the meantime, the blonde beauty, who shares one daughter with husband Josh Roberts, is thrilled to be partnering with City Cruises NYC, where she brings on some of her Bravo friends, including Austen Kroll and Yawn to spill some tea.

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Source: City Cruises New York The mom-of-one answered some juicy questions alongside Austen Kroll during the NYC event.

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"I just had so much fun with some of the Housewives in Sydney. So we went to dinner with Alexia Nepola, Meredith Marks, Dorinda Medley, and then I ended up taking Meredith to the zoo on Sunday with my daughter, which was so cute, but that woman has stamina — even at the zoo, her heels are so big," she quips.

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Source: City Cruises New York The Bravo personality said the cruises are a 'lot of fun.'