Hannah Ferrier Reveals If She Would Return to 'Below Deck Mediterranean' After Making a Cameo: 'Yachting Has Changed'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Hannah Ferrier revealed what it was like returning to Below Deck Mediterranean for the first time in six years during Season 11.
"It was so much fun, but I must admit, I was with Anastasia [Surmava], who’s a really good friend of mine, and the next day after Aesha Scott’s bachelorette, we were lying on sun loungers at a beach club with a bottle of Whispering Angel. We’re like, 'This is the way to do it, actually.' Don’t go film for the whole season and run ragged. Can’t I just make a little cameo every year?" the reality star, 39, exclusively told OK! on September 14 at the Spill the Tea at Sea event with City Cruises NYC.
"Yachting has changed. I was just in Mexico with some friends who I worked on yachts with 16 years ago, and there’s this new generation who have learned about yachting from the TV show. So I always say, back then we were all crazy ADHD, traumatized people running away from something. And now they’re like, 'Oh my God, I saw it on Below Deck. Now I want to do it.' So they’re just different beasts now," she added.
As to whether the blonde beauty, who left Below Deck Mediterranean during Season 5 in 2020 after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her, would return to the Bravo series again, she is open to the possibility.
"Well, I always say, for me now it doesn’t really make sense, but you never know. It’s one of those things. I do have a Sydney mortgage, but I also don’t know what my body would do. Because when you’re used to working on yachts, you’re doing like 18 hours a day on your feet, sleeping in those tiny bunks, dealing with all those people. I kick my husband out of bed sometimes because I want the whole bed to myself, and that’s like a king. So I don’t know how I’d go. And also, but 25-year-olds now are really different to 25-year-olds 15 years ago," she pointed out.
"And it’s so funny because of the way things ended, sometimes people are like, 'Oh, do you regret it?' And I’m like, 'No. How can I regret something that, firstly, opened all these doors for me and gave me so many opportunities?' But then it’s also really allowed me to be a mother when I’m home," she continues. "I don’t think I’d be a very good stay-at-home wife. I just don’t feel like that would be enough for me. But to be able to work and not have a boss, and be creative, but do things that I want to do, that’s such a rare opportunity to get in life. So to me, I’m very grateful that when I’m home, if I get a call from the school and she’s sick, we’re in our pajamas watching Disney movies in like nine minutes. And I don’t have to explain it to anyone or answer to anyone. So the opportunity to be very present with my daughter is probably the biggest thing that I took out of Below Deck, which sounds so weird now I’m saying it out loud."
- 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Hannah Ferrier Was 'Hurt and Disappointed' After Captain Sandy Yawn Fired Her
- Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals What Sets 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Apart From Other Franchises and How She Deals With the Drama
- 'Below Deck Down Under' Seasoned Pro Aesha Scott Opens Up About Becoming Chief Stew & Reveals What It Was Like Working With Captain Jason Chambers
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Still, she keeps in touch with Scott and Surmava.
"And then Julia [d'Albert], who was my second stew in Season 1. I just feel like we had a new crew every season, and I’ve got a big friend group in Sydney. So I’m not trying to get like eight new friends every year I film. If you have a really genuine connection, then yes, like I have with Anastasia and Aesha, but it’s hard as well. Everyone’s all over the world," she says.
In the meantime, the blonde beauty, who shares one daughter with husband Josh Roberts, is thrilled to be partnering with City Cruises NYC, where she brings on some of her Bravo friends, including Austen Kroll and Yawn to spill some tea.
"I just had so much fun with some of the Housewives in Sydney. So we went to dinner with Alexia Nepola, Meredith Marks, Dorinda Medley, and then I ended up taking Meredith to the zoo on Sunday with my daughter, which was so cute, but that woman has stamina — even at the zoo, her heels are so big," she quips.
The TV personality loves getting to gab with her pals in front of a live audience.
"It’s lots of fun, but to be honest with you, it’s always these little stories that stand out to me. Last week when we were in Chicago, someone was like, unfortunately, their father was on dialysis and passing away. And I did a little video for him, and she’s like, 'No, you don’t understand. He just watches the show and escapes into it.' So I always find that a lot of people during COVID, and then when they’ve been sick, have really used the show as escapism. And the other one is when people say to me that they’ve been made to feel better about their own anxiety by watching the show. Because I feel like sometimes when you’re just in your head, you can think that you’re just going crazy. And they’re like, 'When we see somebody who’s out there and working on yachts and doing shows and all of that, who still suffers with crazy anxiety, it makes me feel like I’m more of a human.' So I love that," she says of interacting with fans.
"I think it’s genuinely just such a fun event. We always have so much fun, so many giggles. This is my last one, so Ronnie [Karam], who does Watch What Crappens, which is a podcast, is hosting the last of these events, but he’s just so funny. And when we do these, I just have the best night. So I feel very spoiled that I can call it work, but then literally get my friends involved and spend the whole night laughing. With a glass of champagne — who gets paid to do that? I’m very blessed," she concludes.