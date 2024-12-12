Hannah Kobayashi's Case: 6 Things to Know About the Hawaii Woman Who Disappeared But Was Found Safe

On November 8, Hannah Kobayashi traveled from Maui to Los Angeles for a scheduled connecting flight to New York City, which she missed.

Her family reported her missing four days later.

"So I reached out to her and I'm like, 'Hey, are you in New York yet?' And she's like, 'Not yet.' And it was weird because the flight that she was supposed to go on had already flown," Kobayashi's mother, Brandi Yee, told KHON a few weeks after her daughter's disappearance.