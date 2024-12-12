or
Hannah Kobayashi's Case: 6 Things to Know About the Hawaii Woman Who Disappeared But Was Found Safe

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Hannah Kobayashi has been found safe over a month after she missed her connecting flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Hannah Kobayashi's Case Started When She Missed a Connecting Flight

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Hannah Kobayashi sent 'alarming text messages' to her family.

On November 8, Hannah Kobayashi traveled from Maui to Los Angeles for a scheduled connecting flight to New York City, which she missed.

Her family reported her missing four days later.

"So I reached out to her and I'm like, 'Hey, are you in New York yet?' And she's like, 'Not yet.' And it was weird because the flight that she was supposed to go on had already flown," Kobayashi's mother, Brandi Yee, told KHON a few weeks after her daughter's disappearance.

Hawaii News Organizations Reported on Hannah Kobayashi's Case

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Police assumed Hannah Kobayashi attempted to rebook a flight but failed because of the cost.

Hawaii news organizations started reporting about a local family searching for a missing loved one on November 14.

Speaking with KITV 4, Kobayashi's aunt said, "This is so unlike Hannah, she's very responsible."

After filing a missing person report, her family also launched a GoFundMe page to help find her.

Hannah Kobayashi's Father Died by Suicide Amid the Intense Search

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

The search faced a lot of twists and turns, including the death of Hannah Kobayashi's father.

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, traveled to California to help in the search.

"I wasn't too close with her … growing up. I'm just trying to make up. I'm trying to get her back," he told CNN.

However, on November 24, the 58-year-old patriarch was found dead in an apparent suicide in a parking lot near LAX. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Ryan's cause of death was "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries" after he jumped off from a parking structure.

Hannah's aunt Larie Pidgeon spoke about the conspiracy theories surrounding the missing persons case, telling the New York Post, "If Ryan is looking at all this s---, imagine that weighing on him?"

"He broke. He died of a broken heart. We were tirelessly searching, and Ryan was a big, giant teddy bear. He's sensitive. Imagine looking in places like Skid Row, picturing his daughter being s---trafficked, not getting sleep. He just broke," Larie continued.

She Was Declared a Voluntary Missing Person Almost a Month Later

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Police declared Hannah Kobayashi had voluntarily disappeared.

On December 2, police held a press conference during which they declared Hannah a voluntary missing person after a video showed her crossing into Mexico.

"She was alone, with her luggage, and appeared unharmed," Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said, adding Hannah "expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity" before she left Maui.

She was spotted at different locations in the days after she missed her connecting flight — from The Grove shopping mall on November 9 and 10 before she returned to LAX with an unidentified man on November 11.

The following day, she bought a ticket at Union Station and took a bus to Mexico afterward.

According to reports, she crossed into Tijuana by foot at around 12 p.m. on November 12.

"We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that she is safe. She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand that the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her," said Jim.

No One Searched for Hannah Kobayashi in Tijuana

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Reports claimed Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance was possibly connected to an immigration marriage scam.

Although Hannah was no longer tagged as a missing person, the family insisted "[she] was influenced by someone."

Meanwhile, Guillermo Manjarrez, commander of the State Police, Binational Unit, Unidad de Enlace Internacional, said "no one" was looking for Hannah in the area and that it was the first time he had heard of the case.

"If she doesn't have a warrant, I cannot bring her back to the U.S.," he added. "I can find her to let her family know that she's safe, but I cannot bring her back."

Hannah Kobayashi Was Found Safe 1 Month After Her Missed Flight

hannah kobayashis missing persons case everything to know
Source: @midorieve/Instagram

Some people who donated to help find Hannah Kobayashi started asking for refunds.

One month after Hannah voluntarily disappeared, her family's attorney confirmed she had been found safe.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us," the statement continued.

No further details have been released as of press time.

