Happy Jewelers: Trust, Craftsmanship, and Family Values at the Heart of Success
For over 50 years, Happy Jewelers has been a trusted name in fine jewelry, offering customers more than just beautiful pieces but life-changing moments built on trust, family values, and exceptional service. Founded by Gabe and Danny Arik, the store has grown from a local gem in Orange County to an internationally respected destination for fine jewelry, luxury watches, custom designs, and expert repairs.
“When you walk into the store, the vibe is good, the energy is good,” says Gabe Arik. “The store always looks busy, and it’s very clean and bright, so people feel comfortable leaving their valuable pieces with us.” Happy Jewelers’ welcoming atmosphere, combined with their decades of expertise, creates a trustworthy environment where there is no doubt that customers luxury goods are in safe hands.
Happy Jewelers, in addition to selling high-end jewelry and watches, also offers a full range of services, from custom jewelry designs to expert same-day repairs. “Whether you come in for your first piece or your wedding rings, you become part of the family,” Danny Arik explains. Their ability to build strong relationships with clients is a main reason they’ve been able to grow such a loyal customer base. Word-of-mouth referrals bring people from all over the world to their store. “We’ve had customers from places like China, Europe, and even Dubai say they’ve heard about us through friends or social media. It’s amazing how far our reputation has reached,” Gabe shares.
One of the standout services Happy Jewelers offers is the transformation of sentimental pieces into new designs. Gabe recalls a touching story about a client’s wedding ring: “We took the diamonds out of her ring and repurposed them into three necklaces for her daughters. It was a beautiful way to keep the memory alive while giving each daughter a meaningful piece.” This kind of personalization is something unique that Happy Jewelers offers and loves to complete.
Along with their custom designs, Happy Jewelers’ repair services showcase their true craftsmanship and attention to detail. Happy Jewelers employees in-house staff“People trust us with their heirlooms and high-value pieces, like $100,000 watches or rare diamonds, because they know we’ve been in the business for over 50 years,” says Danny. “We had a customer who called 40 different jewelry stores looking for someone who could show him multiple high-value diamonds, and we were the only ones who could bring in several $600,000 diamonds for him to view.”
Their expertise doesn’t stop at the point of sale. Happy Jewelers will also provide customers with advice on how to care for their jewelry to keep it looking its best. “We always tell people to clean their jewelry regularly,” Gabe advises. “You can clean it daily if you want, but for deep cleaning, we recommend once every three years. We even ship customers our jewelry cleaner for free, so they can take care of their pieces at home.”
Whether it’s through their repairs, custom designs, or luxury purchases, the team at Happy Jewelers will go above and beyond to offer exceptional service. “It’s not just about selling jewelry,” Danny adds. “It’s about the personal connections we build. We care about your heirloom pieces, your wedding rings—we care about you, and that’s what makes us different.”
