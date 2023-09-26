Harnessing the Power of Positivity with Kristen Butler for Positive Attitude Awareness Month

Kristen Butler, founder of the Power of Positivity , says a positive attitude is cultivated through daily habits.

Positive Attitude Awareness Month is coming in October, and for those worried they may be worrying too much, it's the perfect time for practicing the power of positive thinking.

"With the repetition of positive thoughts and lifestyle habits we build a resilient attitude that can withstand any challenge, and science agrees," Butler said. "Habits like gratitude, affirmations, exercise, healthy eating, hydration, rest, mindfulness, active learning, goal setting, and time management — just to name a few."

The author of "3-Minute Positivity Journal," "The Comfort Zone," and "3-Minute Happiness Journal" has more than 56 million followers on social media, tuned in for practical advice on living your best life.

Studies have found that when over-worriers are directed to imagine potential positive outcomes instead of negative ones, and to verbalize positive thoughts rather than negative ones, their reported levels of stress, anxiety, and general well-being improve.

But it can be easy to fall into old habits that trap us in more negative thinking.

"Traps that zap our positive attitude that we must be careful of — and psychology agrees — are these: negative self-talk, focusing on the past, comparing yourself to others, blaming, and over-worrying," Butler said.

Butler added that focusing on reducing negativity and cultivating a habit of positivity is the best way to pave a happier life, but she acknowledges it’s hard to stay accountable when we live a busy life.