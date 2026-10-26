Harrison Ford, 84, Shows Off His Impressive Physique During Beachside Bike Ride

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Harrison Ford can leave you speechless with his impressive physique even at 84. The actor was recently seen riding by the beach, and his remarkably ripped body was on full display during the vigorous bike ride.

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Harrison Ford's Ripped Physique on a Bike Ride

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford was recently seen riding by the beach, with his remarkably ripped body on full display.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Indiana Jones star was seen pedaling around the Los Angeles coast on what looked like a top-of-the-line mountain bike. He was clad in biking gear, including shorts, a tight-fitting shirt, gloves for better grip on the handlebars, a protective helmet, and sunglasses. The fall weather was fair, and Ford seemed to be smiling in a good mood. Per The New York Post, the Hollywood veteran reportedly keeps several different bikes for different terrains. His collection includes a Cannondale mountain bike for coastal rides as well.

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Ford is Also an Avid Flyer

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford was seen pedaling around the Los Angeles coast on what looked like a top-of-the-line mountain bike.

While Ford is an avid flyer with a diverse collection of aircraft, he recently told People that he's been spending more time riding his bike these days. "I fly from time to time, but I'm cutting back," he said. Ford notably suffered multiple injuries when his vintage WWII plane crash-landed on a Los Angeles golf course in 2015. At the time, he was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, ending up with a broken pelvis, a shattered right ankle, a broken arm, and a scalp laceration.

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Ford Enjoys Being Outside in Nature

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford sported biking gear for the outing, including shorts, a tight-fitting shirt, gloves for better grip on the handlebars, a protective helmet, and sunglasses.

"One does not replace the other," he continued. "But I used to spend a lot of time flying. Now I spend a lot of time on my bike." Ford said, "I really enjoy being outside in nature on a bike, and that's recent for me — the last three or four years." "I've always ridden bikes, but I've ridden road bikes, and now I enjoy riding mountain bikes. And we have a beautiful place to ride it in here with the Santa Monica Mountains," he explained. Besides cycling, the actor also plays tennis, does light resistance training at the gym, skis, and sticks to a healthy diet to stay fit.

Ford Recently Won the Life Achievement Award

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford is an avid flyer with a diverse collection of aircraft, but he has recently been spending more time riding his bike these days.