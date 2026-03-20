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Secrets of Harrison Ford's Colossal Wealth Revealed as He Becomes One of World's Highest-Paid TV Actors

Photo of Harrison Ford.
Source: MEGA

Secrets of Harrison Ford's wealth have been revealed after being named one of the highest paid TV actors in the world.

March 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal how Harrison Ford amassed his extraordinary fortune after becoming one of the world's highest-paid television actors.

The 83-year-old Hollywood veteran, currently Emmy-nominated for his performance in Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, first rose to global fame in 1977 as Han Solo in Star Wars.

Yet Ford's journey to becoming one of the industry's most financially successful performers was far from immediate. Before his breakthrough, he famously spent years working as a carpenter in his twenties to support his family while pursuing acting opportunities.

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Image of Harrison Ford is Emmy-nominated for his performance in Apple TV+ comedy 'Shrinking.'
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford is Emmy-nominated for his performance in Apple TV+ comedy 'Shrinking.'

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Today, after starring in some of cinema's most enduring franchises, Ford is believed to have amassed a fortune estimated at more than $300 million.

A source familiar with Ford's career said the actor's wealth is the result of decades of carefully chosen projects combined with his enduring appeal to audiences.

The insider told us: "Harrison has always been extremely selective about the projects he commits to, and that careful approach has played a huge role in building the fortune he has today. He's consistently aligned himself with major franchises and iconic characters that stand the test of time, and he's been very smart when it comes to negotiating contracts that recognize his value to those productions."

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Image of Harrison Ford reportedly amassed a fortune estimated at more than $300 million.
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford reportedly amassed a fortune estimated at more than $300 million.

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The source continued: "Studios understand that when Harrison signs onto a project, they're not just hiring an actor – they're bringing in someone with decades of box office credibility and global recognition. His involvement carries enormous weight, particularly when he reprises roles that audiences already associate so strongly with him. Because of that, he's able to command some of the biggest salaries in the industry whenever those opportunities arise."

Ford himself has previously reflected on how unlikely his success once seemed.

He said: "I was a poor student. I read the beginning of the description, which said we'd read and discuss plays, and I thought that was fine. I didn't read the end, where it said you had to be in plays, so that was a bit of a surprise."

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image of Harrison Ford said he was a 'loner' growing up.
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford said he was a 'loner' growing up.

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Ford continued: "I was a bit of a loner, and this was the first group of people that I felt I was comfortable with – and they were all, you know, the usual geeks and misfits and oddballs that make up the acting community."

Ford reportedly earned just $10,000 for his role in the original Star Wars film, a modest salary reflecting his relatively unknown status at the time. The movie would go on to become one of the most influential blockbusters in film history, spawning multiple sequels and spin-offs.

Nearly four decades later, Ford returned to the role of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Reports initially suggested he was paid $25 million, though Disney sources later indicated the figure was closer to $15 million.

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Image of Harrison Ford returned to the role of Han Solo in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
Source: MEGA

Harrison Ford returned to the role of Han Solo in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

Even so, he remained the highest-paid actor in the film, benefiting from Disney's "legacy pay scale," which was designed to encourage Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill to reprise their original roles in the franchise.

Ford's association with another major franchise also brought enormous financial rewards.

After starring in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, he returned for several sequels in the Indiana Jones series.

For the fourth instalment, released in 2007, Ford reportedly earned a staggering $65 million.

The actor also appeared in Ridley Scott's 1982 science-fiction film Blade Runner, which underperformed at the box office despite later becoming a cult classic.

Ford reportedly earned around $1.65 million for the role but returned for a far bigger paycheck more than 30 years later for its sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

In recent years, Ford has expanded into television, joining the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 alongside Dame Helen Mirren.

According to industry reports, Ford was paid around $1 million per episode for the series' first season.

He has also joined Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Reflecting on his work on the show, Ford said what he values most about the role is the creative collaboration. He added the joy comes from getting to "imagine (with) people that have great skill and experience."

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