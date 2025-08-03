NEWS Harrison Ford Fights Back Tears in Touching Wrap-Up Speech for 'Shrinking' Season 3: Watch Source: MEGA Harrison Ford fought back tears while delivering a heartfelt wrap-up speech as 'Shrinking' Season 3 filming ended. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Harrison Ford wrapped up filming for the third season of Shrinking with a heartfelt speech that moved cast and crew alike. The 83-year-old star, known for iconic roles like Indiana Jones, shared his appreciation for the talented team around him, showcasing a blend of emotion and humor that left a mark.

Source: Apple TV/YOUTUBE Harrison Ford gave an emotional wrap-up speech after finishing Season 3 of 'Shrinking.'

In a video posted on Apple TV's Instagram page, Ford stood before his colleagues, visibly emotional as he addressed them. "You guys are the best," he said. "The very, very best at what you do and how you do it. And how you make people feel is just f------ amazing." The actor continued, "I love this place. I love working with you guys. I hope we can all get back here and do it again."

Source: MEGA He joked with Jason Segel during the touching farewell moment.

While the moment was poignant, it also had its lighthearted side. After Ford concluded his speech, costar Jason Segel interjected, "Yeah, buddy," causing Ford to humorously respond, "I wasn't talking to you." He playfully snatched his jacket from Segel's hands and started to walk away, prompting laughter and applause from everyone present. Apple TV captured the special occasion with a post stating, "And that's a wrap on Season 3. Shrinking Seasons 1 & 2 — Now Streaming."

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford earned his first Emmy nomination for his role in 'Shrinking.'

Just days after the filming wrap, Ford received his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Dr. Paul Rhodes in Shrinking. The series, which revolves around a grieving therapist named Jimmy, played by Segel, garnered a total of seven nominations this season, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Source: Apple TV/YOUTUBE Harrison Ford said he took the role seriously because it was inspired by Parkinson’s Disease.