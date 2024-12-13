Harrison Ford Often Makes 'Dirty Jokes' in the 'Shrinking' Cast Group Chat, Reveals Jason Segel

While the hit Apple TV+ series was already renewed for a third season, Ford confessed in 2023 that he may be done playing his iconic Indiana Jones character after five movies.

"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he told a reporter after finishing the 2023 film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity," Ford shared.