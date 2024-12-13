Harrison Ford Often Makes 'Dirty Jokes' in the 'Shrinking' Cast Group Chat, Reveals Jason Segel
While Jason Segel is known for his comedic roles in hits like How I Met Your Mother and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, he admitted it's Shrinking costar Harrison Ford who always has the cast in stitches.
When a reporter recently asked Segel if it's true the Star Wars alum "likes to slip in a few dirty jokes" in the group chat, Segel confirmed, "Harrison pops in with real winners."
"It's like, support, support, support and then Harrison," the TV star, 44, said of how the cast reacted to Segel and Ford, 82, receiving Golden Globe nominations for the 2025 awards show. "I feel very lucky to be involved in that."
The interviewer heard the chat has been one big "party" full of emojis, GIFs and confetti, to which Segel replied, "We all care a lot about the show and a lot about each other. And to see any of us get recognized... every win feels like a group win."
"I feel really lucky and I feel honored to represent my show," he added.
While the hit Apple TV+ series was already renewed for a third season, Ford confessed in 2023 that he may be done playing his iconic Indiana Jones character after five movies.
"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he told a reporter after finishing the 2023 film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity," Ford shared.
"I'm happy to be, you know what? I'm real happy with age — I love being older," he added. "It was great to be young, but s--- fire, I could be dead, and I'm still working."
Despite his age, costar Mads Mikkelsen, 59, insisted Ford is in better shape than most.
"We had a night shoot on this film. We wrapped up at 5 o'clock in the morning. We were all completely wasted, wanted to go to bed," Mikkelsen recalled in an interview. "Harrison picks up his bicycle and goes riding for 50 kilometers. Okay? So that was just a, 'Come on, Harrison. What are we supposed to do?' So I think there's a couple more Indies in there."
