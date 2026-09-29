or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Lisa Rinna
OK LogoCOUPLES

Harry Hamlin Had One Request for Lisa Rinna After Seeing Her VMA Outfit

Photo of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna was met with one request from Harry Hamlin in her VMAs outfit.

Profile Image

Sept. 29 2026, Updated 7:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Harry Hamlin had a single request for his wife, Lisa Rinna, after seeing her in her VMA outfit.

Talking to E! News on the red carpet, she coyly revealed, “Harry asked me to keep the wig on when I get home. I swear he did. He said, ‘Can you keep it on when you get home?’ I said, ‘Sure.’”

For the occasion, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got dressed in a sculpted ivory Seks gown with a trailing skirt, a plunging neckline and a corseted bodice that featured a breastplate with fake n------.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lisa Rinna sported a spiky white-blonde wig for the VMAs.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna sported a spiky white-blonde wig for the VMAs.

But the most iconic part of her style was her wig. Instead of going with her usual brunette locks, Rinna sported a spiky white-blonde wig in homage to Madonna, who took to the VMA stage for the first time in more than two decades- 23 years, to be precise.

Surprisingly enough, though, this wasn't the first time the model had been met with such a request from her husband, as the reality TV star went on to indicate.

As it turns out, Hamlin appears to have quite a fantasy for his wife in wigs.

Rinna joked that her partner supports her love of wigs because it means “he gets a lot of different women coming through.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna Got Candid About Harry Hamlin's Modeling Career

Image of Harry Hamlin had one request for his wife, Lisa Rinna, after seeing her in her VMA outfit.
Source: MEGA

Harry Hamlin had one request for his wife, Lisa Rinna, after seeing her in her VMA outfit.

While talking to the outlet, Rinna also addressed how Hamlin appears to have developed a thing or two about fashion ever since he began dabbling with the idea of kickstarting his modeling career.

She joked, “I’ve got him working because why not? It’s time. I’ve got everybody else out there doing it.” Rinna has notably already gotten both of the couple's daughters to walk the runway as well.

The star then added, “Last night he was in the shower, and he goes, ‘You know, this modeling thing is really quite easy. You can make good money.’ I was like, ‘Yes, Harry Hamlin. You can.’”

MORE ON:
Lisa Rinna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rinna Addressed How She & Hamlin Continue to Keep Their Spark Alight

Image of Lisa Rinna joked that Harry Hamlin supports her love of wigs because it means 'he gets a lot of different women coming through.'
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna joked that Harry Hamlin supports her love of wigs because it means 'he gets a lot of different women coming through.'

Previously, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna was asked by the show's host Andy Cohen about how she and Hamlin manage to keep their spark alight even after spending so many years together.

She said, “I really don’t know the answer. I think that we are complete opposites. We have nothing in common!”

She also acknowledged that they do share one thing in common that is the key to making any relationship work.

“We are crazy about each other,” she said, adding, “And you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t."

Image of Lisa Rinna also addressed how Hamlin appears to have developed a thing or two about fashion ever since he began dabbling with the idea of kickstarting his modeling career.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna also addressed how Hamlin appears to have developed a thing or two about fashion ever since he began dabbling with the idea of kickstarting his modeling career.

The couple's relationship has spanned decades.

After first crossing paths in 1992, the two started dating soon after, when they realized the spark between them was worth exploring.

Five years after their first encounter, the duo decided to tie the knot, getting hitched in 1997.

A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Delilah Belle. Then, three years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Amelia Gray, in 2001.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.