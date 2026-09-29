Harry Hamlin Had One Request for Lisa Rinna After Seeing Her VMA Outfit

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Harry Hamlin had a single request for his wife, Lisa Rinna, after seeing her in her VMA outfit. Talking to E! News on the red carpet, she coyly revealed, “Harry asked me to keep the wig on when I get home. I swear he did. He said, ‘Can you keep it on when you get home?’ I said, ‘Sure.’” For the occasion, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got dressed in a sculpted ivory Seks gown with a trailing skirt, a plunging neckline and a corseted bodice that featured a breastplate with fake n------.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna sported a spiky white-blonde wig for the VMAs.

But the most iconic part of her style was her wig. Instead of going with her usual brunette locks, Rinna sported a spiky white-blonde wig in homage to Madonna, who took to the VMA stage for the first time in more than two decades- 23 years, to be precise. Surprisingly enough, though, this wasn't the first time the model had been met with such a request from her husband, as the reality TV star went on to indicate. As it turns out, Hamlin appears to have quite a fantasy for his wife in wigs. Rinna joked that her partner supports her love of wigs because it means “he gets a lot of different women coming through.”

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Lisa Rinna Got Candid About Harry Hamlin's Modeling Career

Source: MEGA Harry Hamlin had one request for his wife, Lisa Rinna, after seeing her in her VMA outfit.

While talking to the outlet, Rinna also addressed how Hamlin appears to have developed a thing or two about fashion ever since he began dabbling with the idea of kickstarting his modeling career. She joked, “I’ve got him working because why not? It’s time. I’ve got everybody else out there doing it.” Rinna has notably already gotten both of the couple's daughters to walk the runway as well. The star then added, “Last night he was in the shower, and he goes, ‘You know, this modeling thing is really quite easy. You can make good money.’ I was like, ‘Yes, Harry Hamlin. You can.’”

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Rinna Addressed How She & Hamlin Continue to Keep Their Spark Alight

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna joked that Harry Hamlin supports her love of wigs because it means 'he gets a lot of different women coming through.'

Previously, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rinna was asked by the show's host Andy Cohen about how she and Hamlin manage to keep their spark alight even after spending so many years together. She said, “I really don’t know the answer. I think that we are complete opposites. We have nothing in common!” She also acknowledged that they do share one thing in common that is the key to making any relationship work. “We are crazy about each other,” she said, adding, “And you can’t create that, you can’t make it — it either is, or it isn’t."

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna also addressed how Hamlin appears to have developed a thing or two about fashion ever since he began dabbling with the idea of kickstarting his modeling career.