OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
botox
NEWS

Harry Jowsey Reveals Why He Got Botox in His Private Part

harry jowsey botox private part reveal
Source: MEGA

Harry Jowsey shocked fans on his podcast by revealing he got Botox in his private part.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Updated 7:25 a.m. ET

Harry Jowsey just dropped a shocking personal confession.

On the March 3 episode of SiriusXM’s "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey," the reality star revealed that he actually got a cosmetic procedure in his private part.

“I actually did get Botox in it,” Jowsey admitted on the podcast, referring to his p----. “One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.”

image of Harry Jowsey got Botox in his private area.
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Harry Jowsey got Botox in his private area.

Guest Lisa Vanderpump looked completely stunned and had a ton of questions about the unusual procedure.

Jowsey explained, “They said it like relaxes the muscle. It’s very smooth now, which is good,” noting that he had a “whole vial” injected.

Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube
“You can do it in your b----,” he added. “It smooths out the wrinkles, but because it relaxes the muscle and you’re getting stem cells injected into it and calcium.”

Vanderpump, 65, who’s seen a lot of wild beauty treatments over the years with her Vanderpump Rules cast, asked, “Why would you care if your b---- are wrinkled?”

image of Lisa Vanderpump was shocked by his revelation.
Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Lisa Vanderpump was shocked by his revelation.

MORE ON:
botox

Jowsey clarified, “I’m not doing it in my b----. My b---- are doing their thing. But women can get it in their little bean. In their hoo-ha. Apparently, it makes things a little easier to get the job done.”

This comes just two weeks after Jowsey revealed he’s deleting his OnlyFans account, even after reportedly earning $15 million from it. The Netflix star said the platform was “kind of a no-brainer” back when he first rose to fame on Too Hot to Handle, but his perspective has changed.

image of The reality star explained the procedure relaxes the muscles and smooths wrinkles.
Source: MEGA

The reality star explained the procedure relaxes the muscles and smooths wrinkles.

“It is going. Yeah. Very soon… When we did Too Hot to Handle, it’s kind of a no-brainer to be honest… We had this free marketing where it’s like, well, no brand is going to pay that much,” he told Paul Brunson on the "We Need to Talk" podcast.

image of Harry Jowsey is deleting his OnlyFans account.
Source: We Need to Talk/YouTube

Harry Jowsey is deleting his OnlyFans account.

“And also, like, you can really build a community of like h---- people here. So like, let’s run it up. But in saying that, it has made it difficult to date sometimes. Some people feel a little bit type of way about it. Also just as my career is progressing, it‘s increasingly more difficult to put time into that and give people what they need. Once Marry Harry airs, I’m sure it’s going to finito. I’m sitting there like, ‘Okay, well, we’re going to be a little bit more thoughtful about where I put my energy,'" he added, referring to his upcoming eight-episode Netflix reality dating series premiering in the summer.

Jowsey admitted he “honestly hasn’t made that much” on OnlyFans and agreed the platform isn’t great for him. “You put your time into anything, it’s going to be fruitful. The 15 million or whatever that’s been made on there. Maybe it’s less, or more, I forget,” he joked.

