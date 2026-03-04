Harry Jowsey Reveals Why He Got Botox in His Private Part

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Jowsey just dropped a shocking personal confession. On the March 3 episode of SiriusXM’s "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey," the reality star revealed that he actually got a cosmetic procedure in his private part. “I actually did get Botox in it,” Jowsey admitted on the podcast, referring to his p----. “One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.”

Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube Harry Jowsey got Botox in his private area.

Guest Lisa Vanderpump looked completely stunned and had a ton of questions about the unusual procedure. Jowsey explained, “They said it like relaxes the muscle. It’s very smooth now, which is good,” noting that he had a “whole vial” injected.

Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube

“You can do it in your b----,” he added. “It smooths out the wrinkles, but because it relaxes the muscle and you’re getting stem cells injected into it and calcium.” Vanderpump, 65, who’s seen a lot of wild beauty treatments over the years with her Vanderpump Rules cast, asked, “Why would you care if your b---- are wrinkled?”

Source: Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey/YouTube Lisa Vanderpump was shocked by his revelation.

Jowsey clarified, “I’m not doing it in my b----. My b---- are doing their thing. But women can get it in their little bean. In their hoo-ha. Apparently, it makes things a little easier to get the job done.”

This comes just two weeks after Jowsey revealed he’s deleting his OnlyFans account, even after reportedly earning $15 million from it. The Netflix star said the platform was “kind of a no-brainer” back when he first rose to fame on Too Hot to Handle, but his perspective has changed.

Source: MEGA The reality star explained the procedure relaxes the muscles and smooths wrinkles.

“It is going. Yeah. Very soon… When we did Too Hot to Handle, it’s kind of a no-brainer to be honest… We had this free marketing where it’s like, well, no brand is going to pay that much,” he told Paul Brunson on the "We Need to Talk" podcast.

Source: We Need to Talk/YouTube Harry Jowsey is deleting his OnlyFans account.