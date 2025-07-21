Sia Spotted With Reality Star Harry Jowsey: Is Romance in the Air Before 'Let’s Marry Harry'?

Sia and Harry Jowsey continue to raise eyebrows.

On Saturday, July 19, Sia, 49, was spotted dining with the 28-year-old reality star at Ca Del Sole in Los Angeles. Photos show the two holding hands during their outing, sparking speculation about their relationship.

The "Chandelier" singer flaunted a laid-back style in a black two-piece complemented by a blazer and trendy leopard-print ankle boots. She styled her signature platinum hair into two braids. Jowsey matched her cool vibe with an olive blazer, coordinating slacks and oversized sunglasses.