Article continues below advertisement
Sia Spotted With Reality Star Harry Jowsey: Is Romance in the Air Before 'Let’s Marry Harry'?

Composite Photos of Sia and Harry Jowsey
Source: Mega

Sia and Harry Jowsey were seen holding hands during a dinner in L.A. as he gears up to film his new Netflix series, ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’

By:

July 21 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sia and Harry Jowsey continue to raise eyebrows.

On Saturday, July 19, Sia, 49, was spotted dining with the 28-year-old reality star at Ca Del Sole in Los Angeles. Photos show the two holding hands during their outing, sparking speculation about their relationship.

The "Chandelier" singer flaunted a laid-back style in a black two-piece complemented by a blazer and trendy leopard-print ankle boots. She styled her signature platinum hair into two braids. Jowsey matched her cool vibe with an olive blazer, coordinating slacks and oversized sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sia and Harry Jowsey were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.
Source: Mega

Sia and Harry Jowsey were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

While neither Sia nor Jowsey have commented on their relationship, Jowsey is gearing up for a new venture. Netflix recently announced that he will star in a docuseries called Let's Marry Harry.

"I'm looking forward to doing this alongside one of my best friends, Alex Cooper. She is a big sister to me, and I know she'll help me to not be a silly sausage while keeping me grounded," Jowsey said in a statement shared with Tudum.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Harry Jowsey is set to star in Netflix’s new dating docuseries ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’
Source: Mega

Harry Jowsey is set to star in Netflix’s new dating docuseries ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’

Article continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old show producer will help Jowsey navigate his quest for love. "I haven't necessarily been the best at keeping relationships, but I knew if I was going to give love one last shot after all the work I've been putting into myself, I'd need Alex to help keep me in check while searching for a potential future wife," he said.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Jowsey discussed what he seeks in a romantic partner.

sia

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sia is fresh off a divorce.
Source: Mega

Sia is fresh off a divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love my friends, but I'm over them. I just want to have a girlfriend and grow old together and be us and have a little family and just have someone that I can build with and grow with," he revealed in May 2024. "There's nothing better than having your best friend, your lover with you."

He added, "Being in a relationship is so special, and I really missed that feeling. Hopefully one day. The premise of [my 'Boyfriend Material' podcast] is to grow together and to learn to become boyfriend material. I'm a work in progress."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Harry Jowsey said he’s 'ready to find someone to grow old with.'
Source: Mega

Harry Jowsey said he’s 'ready to find someone to grow old with.'

While Jowsey is looking for love, Sia has been single since March when she filed for divorce from husband Dan Bernard. The couple, who married in 2022, share a baby named Somersault Wonder.

Sia is also the mother of two teenagers, whom she adopted in 2019 after they aged out of the foster care system.

