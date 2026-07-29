EXCLUSIVE Harry Jowsey Jokes He 'Skipped the Step' of Becoming 'Boyfriend Material' and Is 'Going Straight to Marriage': 'Might Have to Rename The Podcast' Source: Netflix Harry Jowsey is ready for marriage after spending years as one of reality TV's most beloved bachelors. Rebecca Friedman July 29 2026, Updated 6:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Harry Jowsey is ready to skip straight to the altar. While chatting exclusively with OK! about his new partnership with Arby's, the reality star hilariously admits he's bypassing the "boyfriend material" phase of life despite hosting his hit podcast, "Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey," as he prepares to launch his new dating series, Let's Marry Harry — which premieres on Netflix on August 5. "I kind of just skipped that step, to be honest," Jowsey jokes when asked whether he finally considers himself boyfriend material. "I was just like, 'I don't know if I want to do that. I'm just gonna go straight to marrying someone.'"

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'I Might Have to Rename The Podcast'

Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey jokes about having to change the name of his 'Boyfriend Material' podcast if he gets married.

The Too Hot to Handle alum couldn't help but poke fun at the irony of his growing list of relationship-themed projects. "It's pretty interesting," he teases. "I might have to rename the podcast — or maybe not." Though Jowsey has become synonymous with dating shows over the years, his career has expanded well beyond reality television. In addition to hosting Boyfriend Material under Alex Cooper's Unwell Network, he's gearing up for Let's Marry Harry and recently filmed Hulu's upcoming competition series The Mob.

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Alex Cooper Taught Harry Jowsey to Be 'Relentless'

Source: @harryjowsey/Instagram Harry Jowsey is 'excited' about his friend and boss Alex Cooper stepping into motherhood.

Working alongside Cooper has also taught him valuable lessons about building a successful brand. "I think being relentless and consistent," Jowsey shares about what he's learned from the podcast mogul. "I love Alex, and this new era of her life becoming a mom is really exciting. But seeing how relentless she is, how she knows what she wants, how competitive she is and how she'll go and get it — that's been the biggest thing."

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'Let's Marry Harry'

Source: MEGA Harry Jowsey joined Alex Cooper's Unwell Network after finding reality TV success on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle.'

"It's very easy to get complacent and just be like, 'OK, cool. This was fun,'" he continues. "But I think the team that I have at Unwell too has been really important and impactful with everything too, because they really want to see the show succeed." Jowsey also praises the creative team behind the network for helping shape Let's Marry Harry. "Even with this new show, Let's Marry Harry, they have all these fun, incredible games and things that they want to do that I could never think of," he explains. "I've got a really cool team there. And yeah, I really appreciate them."

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