Harry Styles Reflects on His Transformative 2-Year Break

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles recognized the need for a break after completing his Love on Tour. The acclaimed musician explained that stepping away from the limelight was necessary for personal growth. “At the end of the tour, the idea of taking time out felt insane. I didn’t know if I could do it, but it was the right time for me,” Styles stated in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer, who celebrated his 30th birthday in February 2022, concluded his worldwide tour in July 2023. Following this demanding schedule, Styles chose to spend time in Italy, a country that has become dear to him. “Italy has become really special to me over the past few years,” he shared, recalling a road trip he took during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer spent extended time in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Styles described how his life before this break often involved rushing from one commitment to the next. “I’d spent all my years before that touring — with little gaps in between,” he explained. However, he learned to appreciate the pace of life in Italy. “When I was in Rome, the city just taught me how to slow down.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles said the pause helped him slow down.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

During his hiatus, Styles welcomed new family experiences as well. He revealed, “In that time, my sister had a baby.” Being present for his niece’s growth reaffirmed his commitment to prioritize family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The One Direction alum prioritized family during his hiatus.

Article continues below advertisement

Styles also mentioned the freedom he discovered during his time away from the public eye. “I’d always thought, or hoped, that I was the kind of person who didn’t need the dopamine hits that doing this job often gives you,” he said. He confronted his fears about missing the celebrity lifestyle and embraced his identity beyond fame.