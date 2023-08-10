6 Things To Know About Harry Styles' Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell Is a Canadian Actress
Canadian actress Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend, has a long list of acting credits following her debut a decade ago.
In 2012, Russell started her professional acting career by appearing in one episode of The CW medical drama series Emily Owens, M.D. The 29-year-old star starred in more series and movies in the years thereafter, including in Pants on Fire, The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, Down a Dark Hall, Strange Empire, Before I Fall and Falling Skies, to name a few.
Russell then entered the spotlight more after joining the cast members of the hit Netflix remake Lost in Space, where she played the role of Judy Robinson. She then worked in indie films Bones and All and Waves before expanding her career onto the stage through the U.K. production The Effect.
She Bagged Wins and Nominations For Her Role in 'Waves'
Although she had a breakout role in the Netflix series, Russell received critical acclaim for her acting in the 2019 drama film Waves.
The Canadian actress won the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award, Hollywood Critics Association's Star on the Rise award, Gotham Independent Film Award's Breakthrough Actor and African-American Film Critics Association's We See You Award for her portrayal in the film.
Her Father Was a Struggling Actor
The actress, born in Vancouver, followed in her father's footsteps and took her first acting class when she was 18.
In her interview with ELLE, Russell opened up about moving 16 times during childhood because her father was a struggling actor.
"I didn't grow up in a wealthy family," she said. "My parents struggled; we were on welfare. Things changed a lot, so there was always an opportunity for reinvention, to create something new."
Taylor Russell Is Half-Black, Half-White
Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend is biracial, born to a white mother and a Black father of Jamaican descent. Russell told The Grio that she mostly grew up with the family on her mother's side because the Black girls reportedly did not accept her.
"I have always had people who wanted to touch my hair and Black girls not accepting me because I'm too light-skinned to fit in with them and white girls who rejected me because I was different than them too," she continued.
She Had 'Odd' Jobs Before Pursuing an Acting Career
Before launching her career as an actress, Russell reportedly took various odd jobs to help herself and her family.
'I've worked since I was 13 years old," she told Deadline. "So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving."
But as soon as she started her work in the industry, Russell expanded her empire and became a model and director. As a model, she collaborated with luxurious fashion houses like Ralph Lauren, Schiaparelli and Balenciaga before her stint as Loewe's newest global brand ambassador.
Meanwhile, she notably co-directed the documentary film The Heart Still Hums in 2020.
Taylor Russell and Harry Styles Initially Sparked Dating Rumors in June
Months after Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up, the public spotted him at the White Cube gallery in London with Russell, leading the first set of dating rumors to surface.
The buzz spread more in July when Russell attended his concert in Vienna, Austria. The rumored couple was pictured strolling the next day.
She was also present in Styles' final tour leg in London before the singer left the city.
The former One Direction member supported her in return by flying back to London on Wednesday, August 9, to watch her in the play, The Effect. The Daily Mail released the now-viral photos of the duo as Styles introduced her to James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey. Other snaps from the after-party captured the rumored couple getting quite close to each other.