6 Things To Know About Harry Styles' Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell

Canadian actress Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' rumored girlfriend, has a long list of acting credits following her debut a decade ago.

In 2012, Russell started her professional acting career by appearing in one episode of The CW medical drama series Emily Owens, M.D. The 29-year-old star starred in more series and movies in the years thereafter, including in Pants on Fire, The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, Down a Dark Hall, Strange Empire, Before I Fall and Falling Skies, to name a few.

Russell then entered the spotlight more after joining the cast members of the hit Netflix remake Lost in Space, where she played the role of Judy Robinson. She then worked in indie films Bones and All and Waves before expanding her career onto the stage through the U.K. production The Effect.