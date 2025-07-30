Has 'Untamed' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know About Netflix's Eerie Wilderness Drama

Season 2 will reportedly follow Bana’s character as he investigates a new mystery within the National Park system.

“Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes,” creator Mark L. Smith told a news outlet of the debut season. “But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

The scenery will also evolve in Season 2, reflecting how the real-life Investigative Services Branch agents frequently travel between different parks. The show will mirror this, featuring a time lapse as he visits several locations before arriving at the Season 2 destination.

“This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Smith confirmed. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it'll be more impactful for him.”