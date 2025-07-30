Has 'Untamed' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know About Netflix's Eerie Wilderness Drama
Netflix’s Untamed brought television fans into the stunning and unpredictable world of the National Park system, offering a fresh backdrop for drama.
Fans were hooked by this unique take and are wondering if the show will be coming back for more.
Has ‘Untamed’ Been Renewed for Season 2?
Less than one week after the Netflix show’s release, the streaming giant announced that Untamed was renewed for Season 2.
“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life,” star Eric Bana, who portrays Kyle Turner, Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service in the eerie wilderness drama, said in a statement on July 29. “The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans.”
What Is the Plot of ‘Untamed’ Season 2?
Season 2 will reportedly follow Bana’s character as he investigates a new mystery within the National Park system.
“Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes,” creator Mark L. Smith told a news outlet of the debut season. “But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”
The scenery will also evolve in Season 2, reflecting how the real-life Investigative Services Branch agents frequently travel between different parks. The show will mirror this, featuring a time lapse as he visits several locations before arriving at the Season 2 destination.
“This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Smith confirmed. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it'll be more impactful for him.”
'Untamed' Is Set to Feature a New National Park
The new location promises to be distinct from Yosemite, which served as the backdrop for Season 1, and the plot will reflect that specific National Park’s unique personality.
“Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what's so fascinating,” co-creator Elle Smith explained. “Our theme has been that this park is our main character, this park is sort of alive. We do want to maintain that thread. Whichever park we choose will be a character and it will kind of play a role in Turner’s emotional frame of mind.”
Which Cast Members Will Be Returning for ‘Untamed’ Season 2?
Bana is the only confirmed cast member to be returning for Untamed Season 2. However, cast members from Season 1 may make a return appearance.
“We’re trying to figure that stuff out because my God, we loved our cast and we loved the characters that they brought to life,” Smith teased. “In an ideal world, we would be able to pull something off.”