OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT

Has 'Untamed' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know About Netflix's Eerie Wilderness Drama

Photo of Eric Bana
Source: Netflix

'Untamed' brought television fans into the unpredictable world of the National Park system, and fans are wondering if the show will be returning for Season 2.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Netflix’s Untamed brought television fans into the stunning and unpredictable world of the National Park system, offering a fresh backdrop for drama.

Fans were hooked by this unique take and are wondering if the show will be coming back for more.

Has ‘Untamed’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Photo of 'Untamed' premiered on Netflix on July 17, 2025.
Source: Netflix

'Untamed' premiered on Netflix on July 17.

Less than one week after the Netflix show’s release, the streaming giant announced that Untamed was renewed for Season 2.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life,” star Eric Bana, who portrays Kyle Turner, Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service in the eerie wilderness drama, said in a statement on July 29. “The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans.”

What Is the Plot of ‘Untamed’ Season 2?

image of Season 2 will follow Eric Bana's character as he investigates a new mystery.
Source: Netflix

Season 2 will follow Eric Bana's character as he investigates a new mystery.

Season 2 will reportedly follow Bana’s character as he investigates a new mystery within the National Park system.

“Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes,” creator Mark L. Smith told a news outlet of the debut season. “But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

The scenery will also evolve in Season 2, reflecting how the real-life Investigative Services Branch agents frequently travel between different parks. The show will mirror this, featuring a time lapse as he visits several locations before arriving at the Season 2 destination.

“This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Smith confirmed. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it'll be more impactful for him.”

'Untamed' Is Set to Feature a New National Park

Photo of The creators of 'Untamed' teased a brand new location for Season 2.
Source: Netflix

The creators of 'Untamed' teased a brand new location for Season 2.

The new location promises to be distinct from Yosemite, which served as the backdrop for Season 1, and the plot will reflect that specific National Park’s unique personality.

“Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what's so fascinating,” co-creator Elle Smith explained. “Our theme has been that this park is our main character, this park is sort of alive. We do want to maintain that thread. Whichever park we choose will be a character and it will kind of play a role in Turner’s emotional frame of mind.”

Which Cast Members Will Be Returning for ‘Untamed’ Season 2?

Photo of Eric Bana is the only confirmed cast member returning for 'Untamed' Season 2.
Source: Netflix

Eric Bana is the only confirmed cast member returning for 'Untamed' Season 2.

Bana is the only confirmed cast member to be returning for Untamed Season 2. However, cast members from Season 1 may make a return appearance.

“We’re trying to figure that stuff out because my God, we loved our cast and we loved the characters that they brought to life,” Smith teased. “In an ideal world, we would be able to pull something off.”

