Haute Living Celebrates Tony Robbins With Places.co And The Macallan

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living
By:

Jun. 15 2022, Published 10:55 p.m. ET

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living
The intimate gathering was presented by Places.co and The Macallan.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kamal Hotchandani, Tony Robbins, Laura Schreffler, and April Doneslon

Haute Living celebrated Palm Beach resident and legendary motivational speaker Tony Robbins on June 10 at Cafe Boulud Palm Beach at the Brazilian Court Hotel in partnership with Places.co and The Macallan.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Alexandra Rodriguez, Tony Robbins and Simone Sestito

The dinner was in celebration of Robbins’ philanthropy cover, which focuses on his substantial plan to give back.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Macallan ambassador Katie Nahat toasts Robbins

The 60-year-old philanthropist and Golden State Warriors co-owner was joined by friend and publicist Jennifer Connelly at the event. Additional attendees Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, Senior Vice President April Donelson, and Vice President of Partnerships & Communications Lauren Mosseri, as well as the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Places.co CEO Simone Sestito, The Macallan brand ambassador Katie Nahat, Raj Mantena, Ariadna Gutierrez, Madusha Mayadunne, and Chip Gesner.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Raj Mantena

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Rajaee and Nassim Rajaee

Guests were into the first course of Daniel Boulud’s exquisite French fare — including an heirloom tomato salad, Lobster A La Pariesienne, Dover Sole Veronique, and grilled prime striploin, when Robbins arrived.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Ariadna Gutierrez and Madusha Mayadunne

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Kathy Rutland, Lavinia Cohen, and Jada Portela

Hotchadani promptly gave a speech declaring how important the evening was, and how much it meant to the brand. Several folks throughout the room shared how their lives had changed because of Robbins, including Miss Colombia Gutierrez and Miss Sri Lanka Mayadunne.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

April Donelson, Kamal Hotchandani, Seek One, and Tony Robbins

Nahat also teased a story about how she wound up in her current career — because of Robbins — which she shared after toasting him and walking the room through a specialized tasting of The Macallan M.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Robbins gives a speech about being better in the world

Haute Living then presented Robbins with a painting based off his cover courtesy of artist Seek One, who was in attendance.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Nahat and Tony Robbins

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Laura Schreffler, Chip Gesner, April Donelson

The Macallan also had two specialty drinks on site. The Palm Beach Sour, a mix of The Macallan 12 Double Cask with lemon honey simple syrup and topped with champagne, and the Macallan 12 Double Cask, neat or on the rocks.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tony Robbins and Kamal Hotchandani

Robbins stood up and gave a long and impactful speech about how the world needed to be better, and how, though we are going through hard times, we should never stop trying, feeling, or giving back, which was met with much applause.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Macallan

Hotchandani capped the night saying that even though everyone in the room was a Heat fan, they’d gladly embrace the Golden State Warriors, because that meant embracing Robbins.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Cafe Boulud Palm Beach-prepared menu

