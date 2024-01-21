Hawaii Hotspot! Dive into the Aloha Spirit at Prince Waikiki Hotel Honolulu!
Ready to finally say 'Aloha' to a Hawaii getaway in 2024? Now's the perfect time for all you jet-setters out there who've been dreaming about a Hawaiian escape for 2024, and OK! has found the perfect hotel to make your Hawaii island trip complete at Prince Waikiki, Honolulu. Consistently earning its stripes as one of Hawaii's hottest hotels, Prince Waikiki is a playground for the sophisticated traveler who wants to relax in style, while also making taking advantage of all the amazing experiences and excursions the island of Honolulu has to offer.
As the door to your Prince Waikiki suite swings open, you're immediately greeted by the breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows in each room (the only hotel in Waikiki to have these!) that frame the natural beauty of the ocean and capture those incredible Waikiki sunsets the island is famous for. Prince Waikiki's 563 guest rooms and suites are designed to be more than just places to rest your head; they offer comfort, relaxation and an unobstructed stunning view of the Pacific ,as well as the Waikiki Marina where yachts and sail boats rest by the dock. The suites carry an air of luxury while still maintaining that unmistakeable peaceful and serene Hawaiian Island feel that travelers flock to the island for.
But let's talk about the real star of the show – dining at Prince Waikiki is a whole other must-do experience for any guest to the resort. 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar is where coastal views meet sustainable culinary delights, led by Executive Chef Jeremy Shigekane who whips up island-inspired dishes with local, seasonal goodies, including fresh picks from the hotel's rooftop garden – the only one of its kind in the city! Dining here is not just a meal; it's an immersive experience. Picture sipping on locally brewed beer, exclusive spirits, or cocktails crafted by the city's top mixologists while overlooking the Waikiki ocean as the sun sets on another unforgettable Hawaiian night. It's a vibe – lively, sophisticated, and totally instagram-worthy.
The distinct appeal of Prince Waikiki extends beyond its chic accommodations as you step outside to the fifth level outdoor oasis where two pools and a jacuzzi beckon, luxury cabanas line the poolside offering a haven for those seeking shade and seclusion, and an outdoor bar and waitstaff can serve you a cocktail while you're swimming in the pool. The pools themselves are stunning, surrounded by lush greenery and the sound of waves from the ocean below creating the perfect tropical paradise for those who prefer their lazing by the ocean time to be sand-free. The jewel in the crown of the Prince Waikiki outdoor haven is the signature adult infinity pool which is perfectly positioned to provide uninterrupted views of the ocean and the Waikiki Harbor, providing an exclusive retreat for those seeking a more tranquil escape.The pool area of Prince Waikiki is the perfect spot to lounge on a plush sun bed, sip on a refreshing cocktail, and let the cares of the world fade away against the backdrop of the Pacific.
And for those who are looking to explore some Authentic Hawaiian Art and culture in between pool and beach sunbathing, Prince Waikiki has you sorted with their guided art tour 'Sense of Place'. Guest can embark on a curated journey through the cultural narrative of Prince Waikiki Hotel with this insightful art tour. Guided by a knowledgeable host, this experience unveils the hotel's distinct 'Sense of Place' story', spotlighting a diverse collection of contemporary art by esteemed Hawaiian artists. From the captivating Hulali i ka la installation to the intriguing Muliwai sculpture and the thought-provoking works of artist Solomon Enos – Naio, Limu, `Ele'Ele, and Hinana – this tour offers a nuanced exploration of Hawaii's rich cultural and artistic heritage.
So what are you waiting for? Now's the perfect time to book your dream Hawaiian vacation, especially with these amazing deals Prince Waikiki is offering to kick of the new year. The suite escape deal and the Stay Longer, Save More offers just went live on their site, bringing you one step closer to making your Hawaiian dreams a new reality!