Hawaii Hotspot! Dive into the Aloha Spirit at Prince Waikiki Hotel Honolulu!

The distinct appeal of Prince Waikiki extends beyond its chic accommodations as you step outside to the fifth level outdoor oasis where two pools and a jacuzzi beckon, luxury cabanas line the poolside offering a haven for those seeking shade and seclusion, and an outdoor bar and waitstaff can serve you a cocktail while you're swimming in the pool. The pools themselves are stunning, surrounded by lush greenery and the sound of waves from the ocean below creating the perfect tropical paradise for those who prefer their lazing by the ocean time to be sand-free. The jewel in the crown of the Prince Waikiki outdoor haven is the signature adult infinity pool which is perfectly positioned to provide uninterrupted views of the ocean and the Waikiki Harbor, providing an exclusive retreat for those seeking a more tranquil escape.The pool area of Prince Waikiki is the perfect spot to lounge on a plush sun bed, sip on a refreshing cocktail, and let the cares of the world fade away against the backdrop of the Pacific.