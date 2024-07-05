Who Is Viral Hawk Tuah Girl? 6 Things to Know About Hailey Welch

The viral Hawk Tuah meme started after @timanddeetv's TikTok page posted a video of hosts asking people some questions while on Nashville's Honky Tonk strip.

One of the girls in the video, named "Hailey," answered, “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

The woman — identified as Hailey Welch — laughed as she answered, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang. You get me?”

Tim & Dee TV has since re-uploaded the video on YouTube and Instagram.