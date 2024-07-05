Who Is Viral Hawk Tuah Girl? 6 Things to Know About Hailey Welch
How Did Hawk Tuah Girl Go Viral?
The viral Hawk Tuah meme started after @timanddeetv's TikTok page posted a video of hosts asking people some questions while on Nashville's Honky Tonk strip.
One of the girls in the video, named "Hailey," answered, “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”
The woman — identified as Hailey Welch — laughed as she answered, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang. You get me?”
Tim & Dee TV has since re-uploaded the video on YouTube and Instagram.
Hawk Tuah Girl Is Reportedly From Tennessee
While very little is known about Welch as of press time, news sites and fan pages said she is from Nashville.
There have also been reports claiming her real name is Hailey Wellington.
Hawk Tuah Girl Has More Memes
Though Welch became famous for her Hawk Tuah meme, the phrase led social media users to create more hilarious materials online. Some users edited her photo in other posts, including a "Hawk Tuah Matata" joke and a "Stephen Hawk-Tuah" meme.
She Sparked Several Rumors
Immediately after the video went viral, sources claimed she had signed a contract with the United Talent Agency. A representative for UTA dismissed the rumors.
Hailey Welch Sold Her 'Hawk Tuah' Merchandise
Welch began selling merchandise branded with her famous "Hawk Tuah" catchphrase after the viral moment. She partnered with Fathead Threads, a Tennessee-based hat company, to sell her line of hats.
"I have been authorized to sell these hats after a conversation with Hailey. She will be receiving a portion of the profits from sales," Fathead Threads' Jason Poteete said on Facebook.
Poteete also told Rolling Stone that Welch had sold at least $65,000 worth of merchandise.
She Recently Made a Cameo at Zach Bryan's Show
While the public was busy searching for Welch's social media pages, Zach Bryan surprised his fans at a recent Nashville show by bringing the Hawk Tuah girl to the stage. Welch appeared in her white crop top, tiny jean shorts, large cowboy hat and cowboy boots.
They performed his viral song "Revival."