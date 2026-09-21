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Hayden Christensen Makes Red Carpet Appearance With 11-Year-Old Daughter Briar Rose: Photos

Photo of Hayden Christensen and Briar Rose.
Source: STARBUCK/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Hayden Christensen brought daughter Briar to a red-carpet event.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

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Hayden Christensen brought the cutest plus-one to his latest Hollywood event.

The Star Wars actor attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, with none other than his 11-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

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Hayden Christensen's Daughter, 11, Made Her Red Carpet Debut

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Photo of Briar made her red carpet debut at 11.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Briar made her red carpet debut at 11.

Briar Rose made her red carpet debut at this very fitting event, given the museum was founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

The proud dad-of-one cut a polished yet relaxed figure in a navy suit jacket, printed T-shirt, dark fitted jeans and brown brogues. Meanwhile, Briar was absolutely adorable in a lacy white dress.

The dad-and-daughter duo sweetly posed for photos together that night.

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Fans Think Briar Rose Looks Like Both Her Famous Parents

Photo of Fans think Briar looks like both her parents.
Source: STARBUCK/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Fans think Briar looks like both her parents.

Over on social media, fans commented on who Briar takes after: Christensen or her mom, Rachel Bilson.

"She's looking like her mom," one person said on X.

"omg she looks JUST like Rachel Bilson LOL them genes strong," agreed someone else.

However, one person said, "Mini Him — so beautiful."

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Hayden Christensen Shares Briar With Rachel Bilson

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Photo of Hayden Christensen shares daughter Briar with ex Rachel Bilson.
Source: ROMA / MEGA

Hayden Christensen shares daughter Briar with ex Rachel Bilson.

Briar was born to Christensen and Bilson in October 2014.

The pre-teen's parents first met in 2007, getting engaged not long afterwards in 2008. They never made it down the aisle together, announcing their decision to separate in 2017.

At the time, a source claimed to People that the newly minted exes had been having "constant conflicts about everyday stuff," explaining that a particular source of conflict was Bilson's desire to go out and socialize, while the Canadian star preferred to keep to himself.

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Source: LET'S BE HONEST WITH KRISTIN CAVALLARI/YOUTUBE

Christensen and Bilson Have a Great Co-Parenting Relationship

Photo of Rachel Bilson opened up about co-parenting.
Source: LET'S BE HONEST WITH KRISTIN CAVALLARI/YOUTUBE

Rachel Bilson opened up about co-parenting.

While their romantic relationship was allegedly fraught — at least toward the end — the Jumper actor and OC alum have a fantastic co-parenting relationship nowadays.

Back in January, Bilson opened up about raising Briar on the "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast.

When host Kristin Cavallari asked her guest about her co-parenting experience, she said, "Ours is like a unique version of it. We get along really well. We do a lot of stuff together."

In particular, she explained that she spends many holidays with her ex. "We have been able to keep it very copacetic and nice," she continued.

She went on to explain that because she and Christensen weren't married, they were able to make their own guidelines for co-parenting.

Asked whether she had any advice on the subject, she said, "I don’t really have an answer other than communicating, and sometimes you have to compromise a lot."

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