Hayden Panettiere Accuses 'Award-Winning Actor' of Exposing Himself to Her at Booze-Filled 'Industry' Party When She Was 19
May 19 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere has been in in Hollywood for essentially the entirety of her life — meaning she was around the glitz, glam and gossip at the same time kids her age were simply graduating high school.
In the famed actress' new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere, now 36, recalled one traumatic interaction at a star-studded "industry" party that left her feeling unsettled as a teenager.
The Nashville star opted not to mention names in her captivating book, however, she specifically accused an "Oscar-winning actor and director" of exposing himself to her when she was 19 during an intimate gathering at a friend's Los Feliz, Calif., apartment.
'They Knew Something I Didn't'
Panettiere recalled immediately feeling uncomfortable after entering the hangout — which included her friend and a "small group of men, who were gathered together, talking, drinking and smoking weed."
"These men seemed to be a little too comfortable together, like they knew something I didn’t," the Heroes actress continued.
After only about 30 minutes into her appearance at the function, Panettiere said she was attempting to say bye to her pal when the high-profile man approached her, wished her a goodnight and left her with a disturbing sight she'd struggle to forget.
Panettiere accused the man of warning her to "be careful when you leave because someone spit their gum out somewhere, and I got some on my pants," before directing her attention downward.
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'I Looked Down and Recoiled'
"I looked down and recoiled," she recounted. "This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly."
"Men in Hollywood had always been kind and respectful around me. There may have been a peck on the lips here and an inappropriate comment there, but nothing had crossed a line," Panettiere wrote.
While Panettiere insisted the encounter "hadn't hurt me," she was certainly left "shocked."
The incident was far from the only unsettling confessions made by the Bring It On actress in her memoir.
Panettiere additionally opened up about her experiences with domestic abuse while dating her physically violent ex Brian Hickerson.
Elsewhere in her book, Panettiere detailed her former romance with Heroes costar Milo Ventimiglia, whom she dated when she was 18 and he was 29. She also came out as bisexual and got candid about her rocky relationship with estranged mother Lesley Vogel.