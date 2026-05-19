or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hayden Panettierre
OK LogoNEWS

Hayden Panettiere Accuses 'Award-Winning Actor' of Exposing Himself to Her at Booze-Filled 'Industry' Party When She Was 19

Photo of Hayden Panettiere.
Source: MEGA

'I looked down and recoiled,' the actress recalled.

Profile Image

May 19 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere has been in in Hollywood for essentially the entirety of her life — meaning she was around the glitz, glam and gossip at the same time kids her age were simply graduating high school.

In the famed actress' new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere, now 36, recalled one traumatic interaction at a star-studded "industry" party that left her feeling unsettled as a teenager.

The Nashville star opted not to mention names in her captivating book, however, she specifically accused an "Oscar-winning actor and director" of exposing himself to her when she was 19 during an intimate gathering at a friend's Los Feliz, Calif., apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Knew Something I Didn't'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hayden Panettiere has been in Hollywood for her whole life.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere has been in Hollywood for her whole life.

Panettiere recalled immediately feeling uncomfortable after entering the hangout — which included her friend and a "small group of men, who were gathered together, talking, drinking and smoking weed."

"These men seemed to be a little too comfortable together, like they knew something I didn’t," the Heroes actress continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hayden Panettiere's memoir exposed harsh traumas of the actress' life.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's memoir exposed harsh traumas of the actress' life.

After only about 30 minutes into her appearance at the function, Panettiere said she was attempting to say bye to her pal when the high-profile man approached her, wished her a goodnight and left her with a disturbing sight she'd struggle to forget.

Panettiere accused the man of warning her to "be careful when you leave because someone spit their gum out somewhere, and I got some on my pants," before directing her attention downward.

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettierre

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Looked Down and Recoiled'

Image of Hayden Panettiere claimed the actor's private parts were 'hanging out from his unzipped fly.'
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere claimed the actor's private parts were 'hanging out from his unzipped fly.'

"I looked down and recoiled," she recounted. "This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly."

"Men in Hollywood had always been kind and respectful around me. There may have been a peck on the lips here and an inappropriate comment there, but nothing had crossed a line," Panettiere wrote.

Image of Hayden Panettiere dated her 'Heroes' costar Milo Ventimiglia when she was 18 and he was 29.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere dated her 'Heroes' costar Milo Ventimiglia when she was 18 and he was 29.

While Panettiere insisted the encounter "hadn't hurt me," she was certainly left "shocked."

The incident was far from the only unsettling confessions made by the Bring It On actress in her memoir.

Panettiere additionally opened up about her experiences with domestic abuse while dating her physically violent ex Brian Hickerson.

Elsewhere in her book, Panettiere detailed her former romance with Heroes costar Milo Ventimiglia, whom she dated when she was 18 and he was 29. She also came out as bisexual and got candid about her rocky relationship with estranged mother Lesley Vogel.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.