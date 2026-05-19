Hayden Panettiere Accuses 'Award-Winning Actor' of Exposing Himself to Her at Booze-Filled 'Industry' Party When She Was 19

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Hayden Panettiere has been in in Hollywood for essentially the entirety of her life — meaning she was around the glitz, glam and gossip at the same time kids her age were simply graduating high school. In the famed actress' new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Panettiere, now 36, recalled one traumatic interaction at a star-studded "industry" party that left her feeling unsettled as a teenager. The Nashville star opted not to mention names in her captivating book, however, she specifically accused an "Oscar-winning actor and director" of exposing himself to her when she was 19 during an intimate gathering at a friend's Los Feliz, Calif., apartment.

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'They Knew Something I Didn't'

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere has been in Hollywood for her whole life.

Panettiere recalled immediately feeling uncomfortable after entering the hangout — which included her friend and a "small group of men, who were gathered together, talking, drinking and smoking weed." "These men seemed to be a little too comfortable together, like they knew something I didn’t," the Heroes actress continued.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's memoir exposed harsh traumas of the actress' life.

After only about 30 minutes into her appearance at the function, Panettiere said she was attempting to say bye to her pal when the high-profile man approached her, wished her a goodnight and left her with a disturbing sight she'd struggle to forget. Panettiere accused the man of warning her to "be careful when you leave because someone spit their gum out somewhere, and I got some on my pants," before directing her attention downward.

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'I Looked Down and Recoiled'

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere claimed the actor's private parts were 'hanging out from his unzipped fly.'

"I looked down and recoiled," she recounted. "This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly." "Men in Hollywood had always been kind and respectful around me. There may have been a peck on the lips here and an inappropriate comment there, but nothing had crossed a line," Panettiere wrote.

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere dated her 'Heroes' costar Milo Ventimiglia when she was 18 and he was 29.