Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Reveals Horrifying Abuse Story He Didn't Want Included in Her Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson is speaking out about the actress’ domestic abuse allegations against him featured in her new memoir. In a recent interview with an outlet, Hickerson addressed Panettiere’s memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released on Tuesday, May 12, and admitted he struggled with seeing their troubled past brought back into the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson opened up about the domestic abuse allegations Hayden Panettiere included in her new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s a story where I was drunk, right? Hayden was standing across the room and I had a phone in my hand and I said, ‘Hayden I’ll give you 10 seconds to run as fast as you can before I throw it at you,'” he recalled. Though Hickerson admitted it was difficult revisiting the painful memories, he acknowledged his past behavior. “Who wants to read something about themselves, right?” he said about the tome. “But you gotta be vulnerable, and I did it. I did it, so.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hickerson also confessed that he still thinks about the Heroes alum. “I miss her every day,” he admitted, adding that “of course” he had thought about getting back together with the actress at one point.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA During the interview, Brian Hickerson recalled a disturbing moment when he drunkenly threatened to throw a phone at Hayden Panettiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on their toxic relationship, Hickerson opened up about the "dark" period he experienced during their time together. “I went into such a dark place, man, drugs, alcohol,” he recalled. “Good God, almighty, she’s five foot two on paper, four foot 11 in real life. I mean, come on.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Panettiere’s memoir offered a raw and emotional look into her life, including her struggles with addiction, postpartum depression, domestic abuse, grief following the loss of her brother and the pressures of growing up in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson admitted he had to accept responsibility for his actions.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Panettiere and Hickerson began dating in 2018 after the actress split from ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares daughter Kaya. Their relationship later made headlines for troubling reasons. In 2020, Hickerson was arrested on multiple felony charges, including four counts of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, two assault charges and one charge of intimidating a witness, who was reportedly Panettiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube The former couple began dating in 2018 after Hayden Panettiere’s split from Wladimir Klitschko.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, the actress publicly addressed the alleged abuse and shared why she decided to speak out. "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she told People. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."