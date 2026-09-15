NEWS Hayden Panettiere Received 'Little Bags' From Alleged Dealers at Condo in L.A. for Years, Sources Say Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere received little bags from three people who reportedly visited her West Hollywood condo from 2021 until shortly before her death. OK! Staff Sept. 15 2026, Updated 6:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hayden Panettiere reportedly received "little bags" from three "shady" people who repeatedly visited her West Hollywood condo. Per TMZ, the Heroes TV actress's neighbors reportedly noticed two women and a man making frequent trips to her unit from 2021 until shortly before her death. The three people arrived separately and left soon after. One neighbor recalled the last reported visit from the man, which took place about a week before the Scream 4 star's death. The man reportedly appeared to be in his mid-30s, while the two women appeared to be in their early 20s. The neighbor also said the man carried a bag with the name "Brian" on it.

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Hayden Panettiere's Neighbors Questioned the Visitors

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's neighbor reportedly saw a man carrying a bag with the name 'Brian' on it about a week before her death.

The repeated visits reportedly stood out to residents of the building. According to one source, the late 36-year-old star would answer the door and take the bags before the visitors left. "They never stayed, they'd just leave," they told TMZ. The source also said the three people were no longer seen around the building after Panettiere's death. Sources close to Brian Hickerson told the outlet that he and Panettiere frequently ordered from Postmates. However, TMZ reported that this did not explain the same three people allegedly visiting the condo over a period of years.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's death led the DEA reportedly examined the alleged Los Angeles drug dealer connected to the investigation.

Sources connected to the investigation reportedly believe the actress took a fatal pill on the day she died. The pill was allegedly purchased from a longtime Los Angeles drug dealer who reportedly sold her oxycodone. Investigators reportedly believe the pill may have been laced with fentanyl, though Panettiere's toxicology results remained pending. The DEA was also reportedly looking into the potential dealer's role. The results could take several more weeks, according to TMZ.

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Dr. Drew Discussed Possible Relapse

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew discussed relapse and addiction while speaking about Hayden Panettiere.

Per TMZ, Dr. Drew addressed Panettiere's struggles with addiction on TMZ Live on Monday, September 14. The addiction medicine specialist said Panettiere "may have had a real stretch of sobriety before relapsing." "Those relapses can stay hidden from those around them," Dr. Drew said.

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere’s representative addressed the ongoing investigation into her death.