Hayden Panettiere Died After Taking One Pill Laced With Fentanyl: Report
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 7:45 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere died after taking one pill that was supposedly oxycodone laced with fentanyl, according to a new report.
TMZ reported the actress, who died on August 16, just days before her 37th birthday, met with her "long-term drug dealer" in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose.
The Heroes alum took the pill the day she passed away, but it was fatal due to it being laced with fentanyl, the source claims.
How Did the Star Die?
Now, the DEA in Los Angeles is "actively piecing together the relationship between Hayden and her drug dealer, attempting to trace the fatal pill back to him," the outlet reported.
Panettiere died from a suspected overdose, but the exact cause of death has not been released yet. The toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks to complete.
When first responders arrived at the condo in South Carolina where the starlet was staying with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, he gave them a bag of prescription medication.
Hickerson gave her Narcan before paramedics arrived.
The blonde beauty's on-again, off-again boyfriend, who was on her flight and in the apartment where she died, has already met with DEA officials, according to reports.
Hickerson previously told police the starlet had a "bag of medication" with her. Specific names of the medications in Panettiere's possession were redacted from the initial police report, though her boyfriend showed officers a bag containing nine different prescription items.
- Feds Say They Are 'Zeroing In' on Potential Drug Dealer as Hayden Panettiere Investigation Intensifies, Says Source
- Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Showed Cops a 'Bag of Medication' Actress Was Taking Before Her Death, Police Report Reveals
- Hayden Panettiere's Death: Witness Says More Than 6 Federal Agents Entered Actress' Residence With Warrant
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The Star's Addiction Struggles
Panettiere was open about her addiction struggles in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released in May.
At 15 years old, someone from her team offered her what she described as "happy pills" before going on a red carpet.
“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” she told People in 2022. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”
Brian Hickerson's Latest Run-In With Police
Meanwhile, Hickerson made headlines on September 13 when he was detained by police after an alleged altercation at a South Carolina restaurant.
Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were among "several individuals involved in an altercation" at Wild Wing Café on September 12, with "multiple patrons" detained while the incident was investigated, the Greenville Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY.
According to police, "During the investigation, officers determined that Zach Hickerson was highly intoxicated. He began yelling profanities in a public setting, and as a result, he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center."
Brian was later released and not charged.
According to one video circulating on social media, Brian, who was handcuffed, was sitting on a curb outside the restaurant and could be heard accusing police of giving out information about his late girlfriend's death.
“GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died,” Brian shouted at officers.