Hayden Panettiere Died After Taking One Pill Laced With Fentanyl: Report

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Hayden Panettiere died after taking one pill that was supposedly oxycodone laced with fentanyl, according to a new report. TMZ reported the actress, who died on August 16, just days before her 37th birthday, met with her "long-term drug dealer" in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina, where she died of a suspected overdose. The Heroes alum took the pill the day she passed away, but it was fatal due to it being laced with fentanyl, the source claims.

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How Did the Star Die?

Source: MEGA The star died in August at 36 years old.

Now, the DEA in Los Angeles is "actively piecing together the relationship between Hayden and her drug dealer, attempting to trace the fatal pill back to him," the outlet reported. Panettiere died from a suspected overdose, but the exact cause of death has not been released yet. The toxicology results could take up to 12 weeks to complete.

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Source: MEGA The actress died in South Carolina.

When first responders arrived at the condo in South Carolina where the starlet was staying with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, he gave them a bag of prescription medication. Hickerson gave her Narcan before paramedics arrived. The blonde beauty's on-again, off-again boyfriend, who was on her flight and in the apartment where she died, has already met with DEA officials, according to reports. Hickerson previously told police the starlet had a "bag of medication" with her. Specific names of the medications in Panettiere's possession were redacted from the initial police report, though her boyfriend showed officers a bag containing nine different prescription items.

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The Star's Addiction Struggles

Source: MEGA The actress has been open about her addiction struggles.

Panettiere was open about her addiction struggles in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released in May. At 15 years old, someone from her team offered her what she described as "happy pills" before going on a red carpet. “They were to make me peppy during interviews,” she told People in 2022. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

Brian Hickerson's Latest Run-In With Police

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson was with the star when she died.