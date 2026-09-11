Hayden Panettiere's Onscreen Father Jack Coleman Looks Unrecognizable in L.A. Weeks After Mourning His 'Sweet' Costar: Photos
Sept. 11 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Jack Coleman looked worlds away from his days playing the buttoned-up Noah Bennet on Heroes during a rare outing in Los Angeles.
The 68-year-old kept things casual while out and about in the California sunshine weeks after the death of his "sweet" onscreen daughter Hayden Panettiere, whom he remembered in an emotional tribute following her passing at age 36.
Jack Coleman and Hayden Panettiere Played Father and Daughter on 'Heroes'
Coleman became instantly recognizable to Heroes fans as Noah Bennet, the adoptive father of Panettiere's Claire Bennet.
The pair worked closely together throughout the NBC show's four-season run from 2006 to 2010, with their characters' complicated father-daughter relationship becoming a central part of the series. Their bond extended beyond the screen, with Coleman recently revealing Panettiere called him "daddio" after greeting him as "daddy" on their first day working together.
Jack Coleman Keeps Things Casual in Los Angeles
Coleman was nearly unrecognizable from his suited-up Heroes character as he stepped out in a much more relaxed ensemble.
The actor sported a blue graphic T-shirt with dark pants, a black baseball cap and glasses while walking down a residential street. He completed his laid-back look with black sandals.
Jack Coleman Is All Smiles During His Rare Outing
The Heroes alum appeared to be in good spirits during the daytime outing, flashing a smile as he made his way through the neighborhood.
Coleman has largely maintained a lower public profile in recent years, making the casual sighting a rare glimpse of the actor away from the red carpet or a Hollywood event.
Jack Coleman Steps Out Weeks After Hayden Panettiere's Death
The sighting comes just weeks after Coleman mourned Panettiere, who died on August 16 at age 36 from a suspected overdose.
Coleman said he was "heartbroken" by the loss of his former costar and described her as a "prodigious talent" while reflecting on the close relationship they formed during their years working together.
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Coleman was also photographed sporting a slightly different version of his casual ensemble during the outing.
While he kept the same clothes, the actor swapped his sandals for a pair of white sneakers as he headed out of a building.
Jack Coleman Runs Errands Around L.A.
Coleman continued his day by making a stop in his car, keeping his look practical and low-key for the outing.
The actor was photographed getting into a black vehicle while carrying what appeared to be a small item in his hand.
Jack Coleman Was 'Heartbroken' Over Hayden Panettiere's Death
Following Panettiere's death, Coleman shared an emotional tribute remembering the young woman he'd known for two decades.
He recalled Panettiere's immense talent while also expressing anger over the intense scrutiny she faced at a young age. Coleman specifically criticized the "predatory" paparazzi who followed her and the inappropriate attention she received from the media while still a teenager.
Jack Coleman Joined His 'Heroes' Costars to Remember Hayden Panettiere
Coleman also recently reunited with several members of the Heroes cast and crew to celebrate Panettiere's life.
Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Santiago Cabrera, Adrian Pasdar, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Madeline Zima and others were among those who gathered to share memories of their late costar. The reunion was described as "deeply emotional," with the group remembering the impact Panettiere had on their lives.