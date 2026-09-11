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Hayden Panettiere's Onscreen Father Jack Coleman Looks Unrecognizable in L.A. Weeks After Mourning His 'Sweet' Costar: Photos

Image of Hayden Panettiere and Jack Coleman
Source: NBC; MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's 'Heroes' costar Jack Coleman was spotted out a few weeks after her sudden death.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

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Jack Coleman looked worlds away from his days playing the buttoned-up Noah Bennet on Heroes during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old kept things casual while out and about in the California sunshine weeks after the death of his "sweet" onscreen daughter Hayden Panettiere, whom he remembered in an emotional tribute following her passing at age 36.

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Jack Coleman and Hayden Panettiere Played Father and Daughter on 'Heroes'

Image of Jack Coleman played Hayden Panettiere's onscreen father, Noah Bennet, on the hit NBC series 'Heroes.'
Source: Chris Hatton - NBC

Jack Coleman played Hayden Panettiere's onscreen father Noah Bennet on the hit NBC series 'Heroes.'

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Coleman became instantly recognizable to Heroes fans as Noah Bennet, the adoptive father of Panettiere's Claire Bennet.

The pair worked closely together throughout the NBC show's four-season run from 2006 to 2010, with their characters' complicated father-daughter relationship becoming a central part of the series. Their bond extended beyond the screen, with Coleman recently revealing Panettiere called him "daddio" after greeting him as "daddy" on their first day working together.

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Jack Coleman Keeps Things Casual in Los Angeles

Image of Jack Coleman kept things casual in a blue graphic T-shirt, dark pants, baseball cap and sandals during his L.A. outing.
Source: mega

Jack Coleman kept things casual in a blue graphic T-shirt, dark pants, baseball cap and sandals during his L.A. outing.

Coleman was nearly unrecognizable from his suited-up Heroes character as he stepped out in a much more relaxed ensemble.

The actor sported a blue graphic T-shirt with dark pants, a black baseball cap and glasses while walking down a residential street. He completed his laid-back look with black sandals.

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Jack Coleman Is All Smiles During His Rare Outing

Image of The 68-year-old actor flashed a smile while enjoying a low-key day out in Los Angeles.
Source: mega

The 68-year-old actor flashed a smile while enjoying a low-key day out in Los Angeles.

The Heroes alum appeared to be in good spirits during the daytime outing, flashing a smile as he made his way through the neighborhood.

Coleman has largely maintained a lower public profile in recent years, making the casual sighting a rare glimpse of the actor away from the red carpet or a Hollywood event.

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Jack Coleman Steps Out Weeks After Hayden Panettiere's Death

Image of Jack Coleman's rare sighting comes weeks after the death of his former 'Heroes' costar Hayden Panettiere.
Source: mega

Jack Coleman's rare sighting comes weeks after the death of his former 'Heroes' costar Hayden Panettiere.

The sighting comes just weeks after Coleman mourned Panettiere, who died on August 16 at age 36 from a suspected overdose.

Coleman said he was "heartbroken" by the loss of his former costar and described her as a "prodigious talent" while reflecting on the close relationship they formed during their years working together.

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Image of The 'Heroes' alum was photographed running errands and getting into his car during the rare public outing.
Source: mega

The 'Heroes' alum was photographed running errands and getting into his car during the rare public outing.

Coleman was also photographed sporting a slightly different version of his casual ensemble during the outing.

While he kept the same clothes, the actor swapped his sandals for a pair of white sneakers as he headed out of a building.

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Jack Coleman Runs Errands Around L.A.

Image of Jack Coleman swapped his sandals for white sneakers while continuing his casual day out.
Source: mega

Jack Coleman swapped his sandals for white sneakers while continuing his casual day out.

Coleman continued his day by making a stop in his car, keeping his look practical and low-key for the outing.

The actor was photographed getting into a black vehicle while carrying what appeared to be a small item in his hand.

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Jack Coleman Was 'Heartbroken' Over Hayden Panettiere's Death

Image of Jack Coleman said he was 'heartbroken' by Hayden Panettiere's death after playing her father for years on 'Heroes.'
Source: NBC

Jack Coleman said he was 'heartbroken' by Hayden Panettiere's death after playing her father for years on 'Heroes.'

Following Panettiere's death, Coleman shared an emotional tribute remembering the young woman he'd known for two decades.

He recalled Panettiere's immense talent while also expressing anger over the intense scrutiny she faced at a young age. Coleman specifically criticized the "predatory" paparazzi who followed her and the inappropriate attention she received from the media while still a teenager.

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Jack Coleman Joined His 'Heroes' Costars to Remember Hayden Panettiere

Image of Jack Coleman remembered his longtime costar as a 'prodigious talent' while paying tribute to her following her death.
Source: @jackcoleman/instagram

Jack Coleman remembered his longtime costar as a 'prodigious talent' while paying tribute to her following her death.

Coleman also recently reunited with several members of the Heroes cast and crew to celebrate Panettiere's life.

Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Santiago Cabrera, Adrian Pasdar, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Madeline Zima and others were among those who gathered to share memories of their late costar. The reunion was described as "deeply emotional," with the group remembering the impact Panettiere had on their lives.

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