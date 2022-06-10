Health Benefits and Side Effects of Caviar — Is It Good for You?

Cardiovascular Health

According to research, omega-3 fatty acids may help balance blood pressure and lower the risk of developing heart disease. Furthermore, these organic acids may reduce heart rate and blood vessel tightness to lower blood pressure and triglyceride levels and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels [1].

Brain Health

Omega-3 fatty acids have several additional benefits for your brain, including the ability to fight inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for learning and memory because the brain uses them to build brain and nerve cells. It has been hypothesized that reducing inflammation in the brain can slow the mental health decline seen in Alzheimer's disease [2].