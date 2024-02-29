Home > News NEWS Health Coach Carolyn Marie Solton Promotes Smart Holistic Nutrition and Healthy Living

We live in a fast-paced world, where drugs and surgery are often seen as quick fixes to life’s problems, it’s necessary to take a step back and think about the long-term consequences. Most doctors suggest drugs and surgery not only for life-threatening moments but in situations where other options are available. Fearing the worst, individuals readily agree without fully understanding the potential side effects. Nevertheless, what if there’s another way? What if we could heal naturally instead of immediately opting for invasive procedures or drugs?

Article continues below advertisement

Board Certified Holistic Health Coach Carolyn Marie Solton is one such individual advising natural healing methods. Her journey into holistic health began with a profound realization following a near-death experience during what should have been a routine surgery. Scar tissue from previous procedures had complicated matters, leading to a life-threatening situation. She was in critical condition between life and death when an angel in Earth form came to her bedside, whispering to her if she wanted to live. Her will to survive led to a miraculous recovery, awakening her passion for natural healing and conscious living. Carolyn discovered the transformative power of natural medicine. Determined to heal without relying on pharmaceuticals or further surgeries, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery and energy healing. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to living, but a constant process of experimenting and changing. Carolyn did the same to recognize patterns and people and accordingly make suggestions.

After years of practice in holistic health, Carolyn now works as a personal coach, public educator, and energy healer specializing in emotional wellness. Her dedication is to help others attain a healthy, balanced, fulfilling, and creative life. Her holistic coaching style is highly intuitive and aimed at empowering the connection to the Divine Healing Compass. Carolyn encourages others to reach out to her to help them become free from what is hindering their health and happiness. Her firsthand experiences with endometriosis and pelvic pain have fueled her mission to educate and empower others on their journey to wellness.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolyn’s credentials speak volumes about her commitment to her craft. She completed both the Professional Training Program and the Immersion Graduate Program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in New York City, further enhancing her expertise with an additional certificate from Columbia University. Board Certified as a Holistic Health Practitioner by the AADP, Carolyn’s dedication to her client’s well-being is evident in her extensive training and qualifications. However, Carolyn’s journey extends beyond her academic achievements. With a background in entertainment marketing and television, she brings a unique blend of creativity and practicality to her approach. Her passion for yoga and dance, coupled with her experiences as a yoga teacher, underscores her commitment to holistic living.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolyn also emphasizes the importance of facing “issues in the tissues,” as they often stem from repressed emotions. She suggests that by addressing this and letting go of these patterns, individuals can break the patterns and heal. This can be achieved through yoga, outdoor retreats, or transformational breath works. The sympathetic nervous system begins to relieve trauma, and when the anger is released, the heart, mind, and body surrenders. As Carolyn puts it, “Our body is designed to heal, given the proper environment. When we start to move into our lives, the law of attraction changes and our reactions to things and people change. This process is like peeling an onion with layers depending on the emotion.” Through her coaching, she empowers individuals to reconnect with their innate healing abilities and embrace a life of balance and vitality. Whether it’s through yoga, dance, nutritional counseling, or emotional healing, Carolyn’s blanket approach addresses the root causes of illness, rather than merely treating symptoms.

Financial collapse is just one of the other challenges this Positive Energy Healer has faced. Yet, in a world where quick fixes abound, Carolyn continues to inspire others on their journey to wellness and reminds us that true healing begins from within. She expresses, “No matter who you are and where you’re on your wellness journey, I encourage you to become free from that, which is blocking your health and happiness.” Individuals need to be sensitive to their lives, not just physically but also in every aspect. People need self-love to be able to enjoy life, even if they don't yet know what they enjoy. Being present and aware of our experiences helps us help others. “Self-love isn't selfish, it is only when our happiness is overflowing that we can benefit others,” Focusing on self-love can lead to a more fulfilling life by recognizing and addressing our experiences. And Carolyn truly believes in this rhythm of heart, mind, body, and spirit.