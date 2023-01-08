How The Health Of Your Mouth Can Impact Whole Body, By UK’s Leading Cosmetic Dentist, Sandra Garcia Martin

Although many people are concerned about their oral hygiene and want to keep their teeth all healthy and white, not many are aware of the full implication of poor oral health. According to Dr. Sandra Garcia Martin, the health of your mouth has a lot to do with what goes on in your body concerning your health.

Dr. Sandra Martin’s job is to give people a great smile, no wonder she’s known on her Instagram to handle as the doctor with a big smile. For her, fixing her patients' dental issues and gifting them with that terrific smile is a great reward she always looks forward to after every treatment.

In a recent interview, Martin notes that while people would spend a lot of time and attention caring for themselves, they often neglect an essential aspect: their dental health. The way to do this, says Dr. Sandra Martin, is not merely by going to a dentist once there's a problem. People ought to learn how to keep healthy through what they eat because the health of your mouth will have a far-reaching effect on your general well-being.