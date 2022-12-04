Healthy Life Recovery Is Leading The Path To Addiction Recovery
For decades, mental health has been profiled as a package for the well-off in society. However, the truth is that mental health and drug abuse should not discriminate based on your economic status or circumstances. It's something that affects people from all walks of life. Thankfully, professional agencies such as Healthy Life Recovery are dedicated to offering affordable, world-class recovery programs to everyone.
Healthy Life Recovery is a top addiction treatment center helping individuals recover from drug and alcohol addiction by healing their minds, body, and spirit through experiential therapies. Founded by professional physicians with over 40 years of substance abuse and mental health treatment experience, Healthy Life Recovery is notable for its personalized approach to serving each patient and assisting them in learning essential life skills to minimize stress when they leave treatment. This is realized through their new and proven evidence-based curriculum incorporating clinical, experiential, and a healthy release of endorphins.
In addition, patients at Healthy Life Recovery have access to HITT, boot camps, personal trainers, skateboarding, surfing, martial arts, yoga, and pilates. Literally, anything the client likes involves an increased heart rate that is not counterproductive to the patient's treatment. The Healthy Life Recovery program encourages a healthy balance of exercise, education, and treatment to assist people in acquiring the tools needed to follow their dreams and make them attainable.
"We offer longer than normal programs to help patients battle substance abuse and mental illness. We work with different health insurances to give patients treatment and support beyond 12 months," reads the Healthy Life Recovery website.
Also, most Healthy Life Recovery staff are former addicts in recovery and alumni of the Healthy Life Recovery program. The team believes that the first step is admitting that your life has become unmanageable due to substance abuse or mental health. Remember, many people in addiction suffer in silence for much of their life, going through trials of self-medicating on a journey to find the healing that often ends in disaster. However, don't allow yourself to join these statistics; instead, speak out and seek assistance.
Healthy Life Recovery wants to grow into a recognized force and lifestyle brand for those in recovery, in addiction, or suffering from mental health. They also want to continue expanding their care network and open more locations in communities that need more treatment for mental health and addiction with their evidence-based curriculum. This includes continuing to compile data on cutting-edge treatments to fulfill their pledge to treat mental health and addiction the most effectively.
The long-term goal is to use the data to establish a low-security private prison for nonviolent offenders with addiction and mental health issues. The way prisons are currently operated is ineffective, and the recidivism rates are high because they do not offer enough resources for treating the underlying issues of offenders.
This is a very strategic approach by Healthy Life Recovery as they envision themselves helping hundreds if not thousands more patients and continuously researching and expanding into new technologies. Healthy Life Recovery’s leadership believes that there are more effective ways to cure mental health and substance abuse compared to general medicine, and one of those technologies is transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy.