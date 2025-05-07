or
A Total Stunner! Heather Locklear’s Boldest Thirst Trap Photos

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

At 63, Heather Locklear is not afraid to show a little skin.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Did Heather Locklear Find the Fountain of Youth?

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

Heather Locklear put on a busty display in the post.

In March 2024, Heather Locklear shared a throwback photo of herself in a dark green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a layered necklace, stacks of bracelets and sunglasses, completing her beach-ready look.

"#TBT On vacation in #Hawaii soaking up some ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Another Day in Hawaii

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

She struck a pose while enjoying a day on a sandy beach.

The 63-year-old Dynasty alum got her dose of vitamin D while vacationing at a resort in Hawaii. She wore a green swimsuit and sunglasses, posing seductively while resting on a white towel.

"A beautiful day at Hualalai🌴🌊," she captioned the March 2017 update.

Embracing the Golden Hour

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

Heather Locklear shared a carousel of photos from her Hawaiian vacation.

MORE ON:
Heather Locklear

In another March 2017 post, Locklear showcased her silhouette in a patterned, semi-sheer cover-up while strolling beachside during sunset. She amped up her look with a baseball cap with a mesh design.

She wrote, "Hawaiian goodnight."

Heather Locklear Set Pulses Racing

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

Heather Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora.

The former Melrose Place star flashed her legs in a daring July 2013 post.

"Ahhh, beautiful Hawaii," Locklear shared in the caption.

Locklear previously sparked concerns after reports claimed she became "obsessed" about her weight.

"Heather is drinking. The family is very worried. Everyone feels helpless," a source told Daily Mail. "Tequila has always been her drink. She can't stay away from it. She's also on Ozempic and obsesses over her weight. She's lost 40 pounds."

In a February 2023 post, she surprised her followers when she uploaded a sizzling gym photo alongside the caption, "Finally figuring out how to take photos. Can we get back to Polaroids where I look 70 years younger?😬🤪🤣."

Like Mother, Like Daughter

heather locklear boldest thirst trap photos
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

Heather Locklear posed with her mom in an update.

The Spin City star posed poolside in a daring ensemble alongside her bikini-clad mom, Diane, in a November 2015 upload.

In recent years, the twice-divorced actress has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to her changing visuals. Commenting on her appearance, Dr. Andrew Miller speculated about the possible surgeries she may have had.

"It mainly looks like she had fillers placed into the cheeks. You can see that the eyes are a bit heavier so I don't think she had surgery there yet," he told Closer Weekly in a 2017 interview, adding she probably had a rhinoplasty to enhance her look, as well.

