Heather Locklear Then and Now: See Her Transformation Over the Years

heather locklears transformation gallery
Source: MEGA; @heatherlocklear/Instagram

Heather Locklear has sparked constant plastic surgery rumors over the years.

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

2000

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Heather Locklear smiled brightly at the cameras as she arrived at a party in New York.

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locklear stunned in her black midi dress at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At the premiere of Uptown Girls, the Dynasty actress dazzled in her silk bandana top and white pants. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton Ambre Sac Cabas PM Monogram Vinyl and high heels.

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Hot in Cleveland star attended an NBC Upfront wearing her cute figure-hugging top and denim jeans.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2005, Locklear rocked her wrap dress at the Oscar De La Renta Fashion Show and Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locklear enjoyed a day at the 8th Annual Michael Douglas & Friends Golf Tournament in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Firestarter star participated in the 9th Annual Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Event at the Trump National Golf Club.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locklear looked cozy in her black asymmetrical top and flared jeans at the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert movie premiere.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Franklin & Bash actress opted for a casual look at the American Idol Season 8 finale in California.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locklear was present at the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, wearing a white flowy top and flared jeans.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Locklear stepped out in public after visiting a jewelry store. She looked great in her floral top and denim jeans, with her sunglasses completing her outfit.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2016, Locklear graced the red carpet of the Too Close to Home screening in her khaki off-shoulder top, white jeans and fringe sandals.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Spin City star went casual as she held her dog at the Los Angeles International Airport.

For years, the twice-divorced Melrose Place actress has sparked plastic surgery rumors due to her changing appearance. Speaking in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, board-certified facial plastic surgeons Dr. Andrew Miller and Dr. Vartan Mardirossian commented on Locklear's possible surgeries.

"It mainly looks like she had fillers placed into the cheeks. You can see that the eyes are a bit heavier so I don't think she had surgery there yet," said Dr. Miller, noting Locklear probably had a rhinoplasty as well.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: @heatherlocklear/Instagram

"Finally figuring out how to take photos. Can we get back to Polaroids where I look 70 years younger?😬🤪🤣," she captioned a February 2023 post.

In the snap, Locklear can be seen taking a mirror selfie inside what seemed to be a gym.

