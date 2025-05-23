or
Heather Locklear Is 'Ready to Date Again' After Messy Split From Fiancé Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear is leaving her dramatic past with Chris Heisser behind.

May 23 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Heather Locklear is finally moving on from Chris Heisser.

The Melrose Place star, 63, is back on the market and ready for some action after calling off her engagement to the motorcycle racer, 63.

Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser were high school sweethearts.

"Heather and Chris are no longer together," a source told an outlet. "Heather is single and she’s ready to date again."

They have reportedly not seen each other since the New Year, but a second insider confirmed she "wishes him all the best."

Considering the couple's history of drama (they initially separated in 2019), their recent breakup was a "slow fizzle."

"They are still friends and support each other’s sobriety," the first source added. "They are not spending as much time with each other. It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well."

Heather Locklear Was Accused of Assaulting Chris Heisser

Heather Locklear got arrested for battering an officer and her then-boyfriend.

In 2018, Locklear was arrested for felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. However, that same evening, the actress alleged Heisser "choked her and tried to kill her."

According to the search warrant, Ventura County Police arrived to Heisser holding his girlfriend's wrists as she laid on a bed. Authorities noted that "it appeared that Chris was restraining Heather on the bed. Neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling."

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear claimed Chris Heisser 'tried to kill' her.

Documents described how Locklear was escorted to the patrol car, consistently "scream[ing] that Chris tried to kill her, but she would not calm down enough to give the deputies a statement."

The TV star yelled at a police officer, "You f----- deserve your kids to die! You f------ deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"

Heisser denied assaulting Locklear and claimed she was the one who attacked him. He claimed his behavior was a means of defending himself in response to her actions.

It was later confirmed to an outlet that Locklear was "uncooperative with deputies" and "battered" both the officers and her boyfriend.

Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser Were Once Engaged

Heather Locklear is ready to start dating again.

The stars — who were high school sweethearts but parted ways before reconnecting decades later — reportedly split in 2019 after three years of dating. However, in 2020, it was announced that they were actually engaged.

"I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'" she told a publication the following year. "His daughter goes, 'When are you guys getting married?' And I'm like, 'Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'"

Locklear stressed how a wedding was "not important" to her.

"We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters," she declared.

