Heather Locklear is 'Struggling' With Her Sobriety and Telling Friends She Wants to 'Go Back to Rehab': Source
Heather Locklear has been “struggling” with her sobriety and knows she needs help.
After she sparked concern days prior for seemingly talking to herself while erratically walking across the ledge of an office building, an insider confirmed: “She has been drinking and told friends over a month ago she wanted to go back to rehab.”
According to the source close to the 61-year-old and her fiancé, Chris Heisser, Locklear is not currently in rehab and “hasn’t left her home” recently, “except for a few sightings.”
However, Locklear — who's notably suffered from substance abuse and has done multiple rehab stints — made headlines earlier this week after a rare sighting, where she was photographed looking distraught after leaving an hour-long appointment in Malibu, Calif.
The Melrose Place actress — who has also been taking Ozempic — was seen walking across the ledge of a building on Thursday, June 29, having what seemed to be a serious conversation with herself before taking a moment to journal.
At one point, Locklear slammed the notebook shut and put it into her bag before making her way back to her soon-to-be husband, 61, who was waiting in the car for her and remained there for the entirety of her appointment.
“It was very strange behavior to be sure, kind of shocking,” an eyewitness told the news outlet of the erratic behavior. “She seemed to be talking to herself, 100 percent. God knows what was going on. At one point she ran across the road making all those funny faces, then she went back and sat by herself.”
They continued: “And why she was walking along the wall with flip-flops on? That was a seriously steep drop. If she’d fallen it would have been seriously dangerous.”
Locklear has struggled with sobriety and her health for years, most recently going to rehab in October 2019, where she was ordered by a court to continue seeking therapy through an outpatient program.
Back in November 2018, the actress was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold following reports that she assaulted Heisser. Locklear was also arrested that year twice for battering police officers. Instead of going to jail for 120 days, Locklear reached a plea deal that required her to remain on probation for three years, as well as complete a treatment program.
Though Locklear seemingly celebrated one year of sobriety in April 2020, “Friends say she may never have quit drinking after a judge ordered unsupervised probation in 2019,” said the source.
