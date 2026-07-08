Heidi Klum Admits Controversial Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Could Be 'a Great Thing to Try': 'People Should Do What They Want'

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Heidi Klum weighed in on Ozempic use in Hollywood, saying the decision should be left to the individual. "In general, people should do what they want," Klum, 53, said in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, July 8.

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Heidi Klum Got Real About Ozempic

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum rose to fame following her breakthrough 1998 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' cover.

"A lot of people have a hard time getting that jumpstart," she continued. "And if you’ve always struggled with your weight and for 40 years you’ve been trapped and it’s been such a big focus of your life, then maybe this is a great thing to try." The former Victoria Secret's model confessed that she couldn't personally identify with the struggle, making it hard for her to "judge."

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Heidi Klum Is 'Not Interested' in Ozempic

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum said her husband, Tom Kaulitz, liked her with 'more meat' on her bones.

"If you look in the mirror and you’re not happy with something and you want to fix it, fix it," she continued. Though Klum is candid about the weight she's gained over the years, she said she was "not interested at all" in using Ozempic. "I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny. My husband was the first one who pointed that out. He said, 'You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones,'" she recounted. "I was like, 'What?' This is not something you’re told in the industry, ever, because you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are."

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Heidi Klum Says She Looks Better With 'Meat' on Her Bones

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum returned to host 'Project Runway' for Season 21 after stepping away after the 16th season.

Klum admitted she's looked back at old photos of herself and agreed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, adding, "He’s right! Proportion-wise, I look better bigger." Elsewhere in the interview, the Project Runway host addressed the nearly 17-year age gap between her and her 36-year-old husband, whom she wed in 2019.

Inside Heidi Klum's Age Gap With Her Younger Husband

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot in 2019.