Heidi Klum's Husband Tom Kaulitz Gets Handsy With the Bikini-Clad Model in PDA-Packed Video: Watch

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kicked off 2026 with some major PDA. On Friday, January 2, the model shared a video in which she relaxed on the beach in a baby blue bikini while her husband's hand rested on her chest. Klum put her own hand over his and also moved her phone around to show that the rocker was laying beside her in a crochet outfit and baseball cap.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Cuddle on the Beach

Tom Kaulitz couldn't keep his hands off bikini-clad wife Heidi Klum in a new Instagram video.

The blonde beauty, 55, also put the rest of her bikini body on display and kicked her feet up in the sand while showing the ocean. Klum simply captioned the clip with a heart emoji and had LL Cool J's song "Paradise" playing in the background. It was just a few days earlier that the mom-of-four showed her affection for her man once again, as she used a towel featuring the 36-year-old's face to dry off.

The Model Has Defended Their Age Gap

The spouses, who wed in 2019, have been criticized for their age gap, but the America's Got Talent judge has never let the haters get under her skin. "Two middle fingers up on my end," she quipped on the "Call Her Daddy" of how she responds to internet trolls. "I just always think, why do people care? I never talk about anyone."

The couple wed in 2019.

"Live and let live. Like, what is it to you who I'm with?" Klum questioned. "I understand. Also, because he has a band, and he's known in a lot of places of the world, and people also find them very hot. He didn't pick you. Get over it. So it's like, what is it to you? Like, I picked him. He picked me," the blonde beauty continued. "And it's like, if maybe you meet and you have a chance, maybe things will change. But do you know what I mean? I feel always like, why are people getting involved?" she wondered. "I would never comment on someone else, on what they do, who they're doing, and how they look or how they don't look. Who cares?"

Heidi Klum Is 16 Years Older Than Her Husband

Klum brushes off rude comments about their 16-year age gap.