OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Heidi Klum
OK LogoCOUPLES

Heidi Klum's Husband Tom Kaulitz Gets Handsy With the Bikini-Clad Model in PDA-Packed Video: Watch

Photos of Heidi Klum with Tom Kaulitz
Source: @heidiklum/instagram;mega

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz packed on the PDA while spending the holiday at the beach.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kicked off 2026 with some major PDA.

On Friday, January 2, the model shared a video in which she relaxed on the beach in a baby blue bikini while her husband's hand rested on her chest. Klum put her own hand over his and also moved her phone around to show that the rocker was laying beside her in a crochet outfit and baseball cap.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Cuddle on the Beach

Photo of Tom Kaulitz couldn't keep his hands off bikini-clad wife Heidi Klum in a new Instagram video.
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Tom Kaulitz couldn't keep his hands off bikini-clad wife Heidi Klum in a new Instagram video.

The blonde beauty, 55, also put the rest of her bikini body on display and kicked her feet up in the sand while showing the ocean.

Klum simply captioned the clip with a heart emoji and had LL Cool J's song "Paradise" playing in the background.

It was just a few days earlier that the mom-of-four showed her affection for her man once again, as she used a towel featuring the 36-year-old's face to dry off.

The Model Has Defended Their Age Gap

Source: @heidiklum/instagram

The model stunned in a baby blue bikini on the beach.

The spouses, who wed in 2019, have been criticized for their age gap, but the America's Got Talent judge has never let the haters get under her skin.

"Two middle fingers up on my end," she quipped on the "Call Her Daddy" of how she responds to internet trolls. "I just always think, why do people care? I never talk about anyone."

Heidi Klum

Photo of The couple wed in 2019.
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

The couple wed in 2019.

"Live and let live. Like, what is it to you who I'm with?" Klum questioned.

"I understand. Also, because he has a band, and he's known in a lot of places of the world, and people also find them very hot. He didn't pick you. Get over it. So it's like, what is it to you? Like, I picked him. He picked me," the blonde beauty continued.

"And it's like, if maybe you meet and you have a chance, maybe things will change. But do you know what I mean? I feel always like, why are people getting involved?" she wondered. "I would never comment on someone else, on what they do, who they're doing, and how they look or how they don't look. Who cares?"

Heidi Klum Is 16 Years Older Than Her Husband

Photo of Klum brushes off rude comments about their 16-year age gap.
Source: mega

Klum brushes off rude comments about their 16-year age gap.

"I'm 16 years older. Thanks for pointing it out. I also know he knows I wasn't lying to him. He knew how old I was from the very beginning," she clarified. "I know I will be aging faster. I mean, not faster, but yes, the 16-year gap will always be there. That's just how it is. But that's his choice and my choice. So I never understand why people care."

