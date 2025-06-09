Heidi Klum Exits 'America’s Got Talent': Here's What's Next for the Supermodel

Making headlines with her return is Spice Girls alum Mel B, who left AGT in 2019 but returned for the milestone 20th season.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back at AGT," she shared in a March interview. "Not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it's also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn't be happier or more excited to be back."

With her signature flair, Mel B added, "So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I'm here, and I'm going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self. This season is going to be unmissable!"