Heidi Klum Exits 'America’s Got Talent': Here's What's Next for the Supermodel
Heidi Klum, known for her bubbly personality and keen fashion sense, won't be gracing the judges' table on America's Got Talent (AGT) for its 20th season.
While viewers might miss Klum’s presence on AGT, her exit comes as she returns to Project Runway as its host. Project Runway will premiere on July 31 while AGT Season 20 will air its final live show in mid-August.
Klum’s previously hosted 16 seasons of Project Runway, a show that showcases amateur stylists competing for a cash prize and mentorship from major fashion brands.
The supermodel expressed her enthusiasm about her return, stating, "I can do it with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed."
She added, "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're champing at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."
Who Is Taking Heidi Klum's Place on 'AGT' Season 20?
Making headlines with her return is Spice Girls alum Mel B, who left AGT in 2019 but returned for the milestone 20th season.
"I'm beyond thrilled to be back at AGT," she shared in a March interview. "Not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it's also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn't be happier or more excited to be back."
With her signature flair, Mel B added, "So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I'm here, and I'm going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self. This season is going to be unmissable!"
Who Are the Other Judges on 'AGT' Season 20?
Joining Mel B is comedian Howie Mandel, Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara and AGT executive producer Simon Cowell.
Cowell, who played a key role in creating AGT, shared his excitement for the 20th season: "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."
Vergara voiced her initial nervousness about Klum exit, having spent years together on the show. However, she quickly found synergy with Mel B, saying, "It's crazy because we just fit in together. It was, like, wonderful."
Where to Watch 'AGT' Season 20
AGT fans can catch season 20, which premiered on May 27, with new episodes airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
For those who miss the live broadcast, episodes are available for streaming the next day on Peacock.