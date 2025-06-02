Mel B Celebrates Emotional Comeback to 'America's Got Talent:' 'This Feels Like a Triumph'
Mel B is thrilled to return to the judges' table on America's Got Talent after a seven-year hiatus.
"We're pulling out all the stops," the 49-year-old Spice Girls star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, said about the upcoming 20th season.
Her comeback alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara is particularly meaningful, as she has grown and healed since stepping away from the show in 2018 during the aftermath of a challenging divorce from ex Stephen Belafonte.
"In my final year on AGT, I was not in a good place," Brown shared. The mom-of-three — who has Phoenix, 26, with Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 18, with Eddie Murphy, and Madison, 13, with Stephen — sees her return as a victory.
"So, this feels like a triumph for me. There is hope. You can piece your life back together with the support of good people around you," she explained.
While speaking to a news outlet, Brown opened up about her wedding plans with her fiancé, hairdresser Rory McPhee, and shared the latest scoop on a Spice Girls reunion tour.
You've mentioned you faced challenges toward the end of your previous time on the show. What has your healing process been like?
MB: It has involved a lot of hard work. I had to resolve issues with my family — as I was isolated from them for so long — and be totally honest with myself and others. [Back then] AGT represented a safe place. I could put on a Mel B mask and enjoy myself.
How are you feeling now?
MB: I see this current chapter in my life as a continuation of the work I've done. You don't just recover overnight.
Tell us about your fellow panelists.
MB: I love to play pranks with Howie. Sofía has been a revelation. She's so gorgeous, but she's also incredibly warm and really, really funny. Simon and I have known each other since he turned the Spice Girls down when we tried to get him to sign us. I love reminding him of that!
You're turning 50 on May 29. Any party plans or goals for the year?
MB: My goal for the year is to be happy and to do what I love, and AGT is part of that. I've made no plans, but I think there may be a little surprise in store for me!
How has Rory changed your view on love?
MB: Rory enabled me to trust a man and believe in kindness again. It was a slow romance because I wasn't looking for a partner. He's a family friend — the best friend of my cousin — so he's known me and my family all his life.
Tell us about your wedding.
MB: We're getting married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, where Princess Diana was married. I'm allowed to be married there because I was awarded an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire] by the late Queen [Elizabeth II] for my services to survivors of abuse and abused women.
We've had many meetings with the dean and the bishop and have talked about the spiritual and religious importance of marriage and why we want to be married. I can promise my wedding will be a very happy day.