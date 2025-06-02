Mel B Celebrates Emotional Comeback to 'America's Got Talent:' 'This Feels Like a Triumph'

Mel B is thrilled to return to the judges' table on America's Got Talent after a seven-year hiatus.

"We're pulling out all the stops," the 49-year-old Spice Girls star, whose real name is Melanie Brown, said about the upcoming 20th season.

Her comeback alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara is particularly meaningful, as she has grown and healed since stepping away from the show in 2018 during the aftermath of a challenging divorce from ex Stephen Belafonte.