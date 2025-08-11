NEWS Heidi Klum Has a Nip Slip as She Covers Her Chest With Shells on the Beach for Provocative Photoshoot Source: MEGA Heidi Klum went topless as she nearly exposed her chest by the water. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum covered her b------ with beach shells and nothing else in one of her latest uploads. The supermodel, 52, who has been open about being naked around her kids, almost exposed her chest in a racy snapshot on Sunday, August 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Has a Wardrobe Malfunction

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum frequently posts naked photos.

Klum held two shells on her b---- as she leaned against a rock in the ocean. She glanced down at her body, noticing an accidental nip slip on the right side. The Victoria's Secret Angel placed a star sticker over her nipple to avoid exposing herself on Instagram. Klum was completely topless in the sultry image, solely donning a floral and cheetah-print thong. She accessorized with a long beaded necklace, featuring several shells dangling on the ends. "Woopsy😅 @antoineverglas @parismatch @bijouxdelamer ❤️," she captioned the social media photo from her Paris Match photoshoot in St. Barth. The star set the post to "Ooo La La La" by Sunmoon.

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Poses Nude

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum recently enjoyed a tropical vacation with her husband.

Two days prior, Klum posed completely nude while lying on a wooden table by the water. Her long blonde locks and wispy bangs blew over her eyes as she bared her butt to the camera. "🤗🤗🤗🤗 MERCI," she captioned the image, which was also from her Paris Match shoot. The same day, Klum was all smiles as she stripped down to a tiny bikini top on a bed with husband Tom Kaulitz. The duo posed on their hands and knees, crawling on the sheets. They later cuddled on a daybed, lying stomach-down as the guitarist gave his woman a kiss on the cheek. "Love this moment ❤️ Thank you @antoineverglas for capturing it 📸❤️ @parismatch," Klum wrote underneath the sweet capture. In late July, the Project Runway host once again went fully naked while cozying up under the sheets with Kaulitz. She rested her head on her man's shoulder and closed her eyes, concealing her seemingly nude body with the comforter.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum's Wedding Anniversary

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married since 2019.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on August 3. Klum marked the occasion with a cheeky Instagram snap, kissing Kaulitz in a pool overlooking the ocean. "6 Years married today ❤️🥰 I love you my Tom," she captioned her Instagram post.

Heidi Klum Takes Her Husband Lingerie Shopping

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum posed in sultry swimwear.