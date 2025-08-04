COUPLES Heidi Klum Exposes Her Butt in Tiny String Bikini as She Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz on Their 6-Year Anniversary: Photo Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum flaunted her bikini body while ringing in another year with husband Tom Kaulitz. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum celebrated her anniversary with a cheeky tribute to her man. The supermodel, 52, bared her backside in a pool with husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, for their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 3.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz celebrated their six-year anniversary.

The couple was photographed from behind, with their arms wrapped around each other in the water. Klum donned a skimpy blue bikini, while Kaulitz went shirtless in a white baseball cap. They faced a scenic beach with several boats stationed in the ocean. "6 Years married today ❤️🥰 I love you my Tom," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Heidi Klum's 6th Anniversary Tribute to Tom Kaulitz

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz recently took a tropical vacation together.

The Project Runway host also published a throwback video from her wedding reception, where she and the German guitarist danced under a string of lights, spun around and shared a kiss on the dance floor. Klum captioned the clip with a single red heart and turned the comments section off. Throughout the day, the former America's Got Talent judge paid homage to her husband in several Instagram Stories. She shared a video of them partying on vacation, playing footsies by the beach and throwback photos sealing their marriage with a kiss at the altar. The star also showcased a small Tiffany's gift box, seemingly an anniversary gift from Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum's Lingerie Excursion With Tom Kaulitz

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz packed on the PDA at the beach.

On July 28, Klum gave an intimate look at her relationship when she detailed her tendency to go lingerie shopping with Kaulitz. "He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she said. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up." The couple dated for approximately eight months before getting engaged in 2018. They tied the knot in an elaborate celebration on a yacht in Italy in August 2019.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Age Difference

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married since 2019.