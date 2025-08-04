Heidi Klum Exposes Her Butt in Tiny String Bikini as She Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz on Their 6-Year Anniversary: Photo
Heidi Klum celebrated her anniversary with a cheeky tribute to her man.
The supermodel, 52, bared her backside in a pool with husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, for their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 3.
The couple was photographed from behind, with their arms wrapped around each other in the water. Klum donned a skimpy blue bikini, while Kaulitz went shirtless in a white baseball cap. They faced a scenic beach with several boats stationed in the ocean.
"6 Years married today ❤️🥰 I love you my Tom," she wrote on her Instagram post.
Heidi Klum's 6th Anniversary Tribute to Tom Kaulitz
The Project Runway host also published a throwback video from her wedding reception, where she and the German guitarist danced under a string of lights, spun around and shared a kiss on the dance floor. Klum captioned the clip with a single red heart and turned the comments section off.
Throughout the day, the former America's Got Talent judge paid homage to her husband in several Instagram Stories. She shared a video of them partying on vacation, playing footsies by the beach and throwback photos sealing their marriage with a kiss at the altar. The star also showcased a small Tiffany's gift box, seemingly an anniversary gift from Kaulitz.
Heidi Klum's Lingerie Excursion With Tom Kaulitz
On July 28, Klum gave an intimate look at her relationship when she detailed her tendency to go lingerie shopping with Kaulitz.
"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she said. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."
The couple dated for approximately eight months before getting engaged in 2018. They tied the knot in an elaborate celebration on a yacht in Italy in August 2019.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Age Difference
The duo has drawn much controversy due to their 16-year age gap, though Klum speculates that people only hate on her relationship out of "spitefulness."
"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life," she said. "I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say – except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."
During a January 2024 "Call Her Daddy" appearance, the Victoria's Secret Angel gave "two middle fingers up" to her detractors.
"I just always think, 'Why do people care?'" she quipped. "I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"