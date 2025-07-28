Heidi Klum Reveals Husband Tom Kaulitz 'Loves' Going Lingerie Shopping With Her and Seeing the Model 'All Dolled Up'

While the mom-of-four is never one to miss out on getting glam or hitting a red carpet, she nearly didn't attend the 2018 party where she met the guitarist, 35.

"I really wanted to stay home. But then I gave myself a little kick in the butt," Klum recalled.

When they were first getting to know each other, the Project Runway judge admitted she almost turned him away due to things that have happened in her past relationships.

"I wanted to [project] what I had learned from different men I had been with… like ‘Ooh, this reminds me of something that happened, is that a flag?'" she explained. "But Tom said, ‘Don’t do this to me, because I’m not this person, I’m not that person. Scratch everything. I have to have a fair chance.’"