OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Heidi Klum
COUPLES

Heidi Klum Reveals Husband Tom Kaulitz 'Loves' Going Lingerie Shopping With Her and Seeing the Model 'All Dolled Up'

Photo of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Source: mega

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz remain head over heels for each other.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz have been married for nearly six years, but the model revealed they're still in the honeymoon phase!

In a new interview, the blonde bombshell detailed one of the ways they keep things hot.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Go Lingerie Shopping Together

Photo of Heidi Klum said husband Tom Kaulitz 'loves' seeing her dolled up in lingerie.
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Heidi Klum said husband Tom Kaulitz 'loves' seeing her dolled up in lingerie.

Klum, 52, revealed one of their favorite things to do together is go lingerie shopping.

"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she spilled. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."

How the Model and Her Husband First Met

Image of the musician asked Klum to give him 'a fair chance' when they first met in 2018.
Source: mega

The musician asked Klum to give him 'a fair chance' when they first met in 2018.

While the mom-of-four is never one to miss out on getting glam or hitting a red carpet, she nearly didn't attend the 2018 party where she met the guitarist, 35.

"I really wanted to stay home. But then I gave myself a little kick in the butt," Klum recalled.

When they were first getting to know each other, the Project Runway judge admitted she almost turned him away due to things that have happened in her past relationships.

"I wanted to [project] what I had learned from different men I had been with… like ‘Ooh, this reminds me of something that happened, is that a flag?'" she explained. "But Tom said, ‘Don’t do this to me, because I’m not this person, I’m not that person. Scratch everything. I have to have a fair chance.’"

Heidi Klum Embraces Her Age

The pair brush off any backlash over their age gap, with Klum sharing, "When our door closes at home, I don’t really care so much what happens around us. I’ve learned things from my husband that I didn’t know I was capable of doing."

The America's Got Talent star also happily embraces her age, noting, "For me to be older, it doesn’t matter."

"I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do," she shared. "I like to run around s--- — even now at 52."

Image of the spouses, who wed in 2019, brush off criticism over their age gap.
Source: mega

The spouses, who wed in 2019, brush off criticism over their age gap.

"The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf," Klum insisted. "We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

"Now it’s okay to be older — but it didn’t use to be like that," Klum said. "I feel like we’re more welcoming of wrinkles and rolls on our body. Being accepted at every age is amazing. That we’ve changed and come all that way."

