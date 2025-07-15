Heidi Klum, 52, Turns Heads in Fiery Red Bikini While on Vacation: Watch
Heidi Klum sizzled in a red-hot swimsuit.
The supermodel, 52, stunned in a cleavage-baring bikini during a tropical vacation on Monday, July 14.
The Project Runway host started off her Instagram Reel in a bright blue floral shawl. She walked a few steps toward the camera on a boardwalk before ripping off the cover-up, revealing a Calzedonia bathing suit underneath. Klum accessorized her outfit with large aqua sunglasses and a wide-brimmed, zebra-print hat.
She left the post captionless as Pete Rodríguez's "I Like It Like That" played in the background.
Heidi Klum Strips Down With Husband Tom Kaulitz on Vacation
Earlier in the day, Klum took to her Instagram Story to provide more behind-the-scenes glimpses at her vacation, including a close-up selfie with drenched hair and a table spread featuring a fish filet, fries, bread and a side salad.
On Sunday, July 13, the Victoria's Secret Angel gave a more intimate look at her trip with husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, as a scandalous video showed a bikini-clad Klum popping out of her top as her man wrapped his arm around her stomach from behind.
"It’s another day for you and me in paradise," she captioned the Instagram Reel as "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins played in the background.
A few hours later, she shared another video, kissing Kaulitz on the beach, with a red heart emoji.
On Sunday evening, the couple enjoyed a post-beach day dinner. Klum wore the same bathing suit at the table, layered with a towel around her waist. Kaulitz dressed up in an unbuttoned black-and-white, printed polo and a baseball cap. The duo danced to the music playing in the restaurant, clapping and shimmying in their seats.
"Sunday fun-day," she wrote.
On Saturday, July 12, the model lay on the sand and admired her husband from afar as he took a dip in the ocean.
Klum and Kaulitz started dating in 2018 and got married in 2019. They have faced much controversy throughout their marriage due to their 16-year age gap.
Heidi Klum's Latest Bathing Suit Campaign
Klum's fiery red bikini on Monday was designed by her longtime brand partner Calzedonia. The mom-of-four just debuted a new campaign photo for the company on Instagram, rocking a white two-piece with silver beading. She leaned up against a mirror while mugging for the camera, posing in front of what appeared to be an infinity pool.
"It’s not summer without @calzedonia 🤍," she captioned the July 14 post.