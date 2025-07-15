Heidi Klum, 52, Turns Heads in Fiery Red Bikini While on Vacation: Watch

Earlier in the day, Klum took to her Instagram Story to provide more behind-the-scenes glimpses at her vacation, including a close-up selfie with drenched hair and a table spread featuring a fish filet, fries, bread and a side salad.

On Sunday, July 13, the Victoria's Secret Angel gave a more intimate look at her trip with husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, as a scandalous video showed a bikini-clad Klum popping out of her top as her man wrapped his arm around her stomach from behind.

"It’s another day for you and me in paradise," she captioned the Instagram Reel as "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins played in the background.

A few hours later, she shared another video, kissing Kaulitz on the beach, with a red heart emoji.